Concert cancellation an opportunity to look at Winston-Salem's priorities.

Presumably, the icing atop the cancelation cake for Winston-Salem officialdom came last September when one person was wounded by an outbreak of gunfire outside a club on Las Vegas Boulevard where a birthday party for Moneybagg Yo was being held.

The word “gang” is mentioned in exactly zero of the public reports about all those incidents, and yet here we are. Individuals bear responsibility for individual acts of violence.

Taken as a whole the city seems within its rights to cancel the show, even though the lawsuit does note that Starr Entertainment has staged successful shows at the Fairgrounds and that Moneybagg Yo has performed here without incident since 2016.

Given the preponderance of evidence (lawyer phrase, sue me), can you imagine the lawsuit that would land on the city’s doorstep if, God forbid, somebody had been shot at the Fairgrounds during this concert?

Where would the lawyers look first? The potential defendant with the deepest pockets, of course. And with an annual city general fund budget that runs to $221.7 million, whom might that be?

This whole mess, once it’s sorted out, begs another question: Should the city be in the concert business at all? And while we’re at it, why host gun shows?