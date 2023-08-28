Cone Health is reaching out to the public again as part of its appeal of state health regulatory approval for a $246 million community hospital to be operated in Greensboro by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist.

Cone ran a full-page ad Sunday in the Winston-Salem Journal and News & Record that posed the question: “Can more hospitals actually result in less care? Yes, they actually can.”

Regulators informed Baptist on July 26 that it has proven the overall need for the proposed 36-bed hospital at 2909 Horse Pen Creek Road. The approval became public Aug. 9.

Cone, which operates the only Greensboro hospital, vigorously opposes the Baptist application. Cone submitted an immediate appeal rather than wait up to 30 days.

The N.C. Office of Administrative Hearings said Monday a final decision is due 270 days after the filing of Cone’s appeal on Aug. 24. “depending on whether continuances or extensions are given by the administrative law judge.”

The proposed hospital is 2.1 miles from a Cone facility that opened in May 2022 — a 160,000-square-foot MedCenter Greensboro facility at 3518 Drawbridge Parkway. The $97 million Cone facility includes an emergency department, ambulatory care center, imaging, physical therapy, cardiology, wellness programs and 13 overall services.

“We maintained that the projected hospital is about profits over patients,” Cone said in the ad. “Its very location indicated a market-driven strategy versus a needs-based solution.”

Cone said in a statement Monday that the ads are “a way to keep this issue in the mind of consumers.”

“After all, they are the ones who could see higher health care costs as the result of a poor decision by the state.”

Cone said that “over the next several weeks, we plan to use a variety of ways reminding consumers what is at stake.”

“Building a small hospital in an affluent part of Greensboro isn’t about competition. It is about syphoning off people with premium health insurance. Everyone gets to pay for it.”

Baptist has projected construction commencing by December 2024 with a goal of opening by July 2026. It would have at least 152 full-time equivalent employees at full capacity.

However, the appeal puts on hold the issuing of the certificate of need.

“This is a poor decision for everyone needing health care in this area,” Cone chief executive Mary Jo Cagle said in an Aug. 9 statement.

Neither Atrium nor Baptist could be immediately reached for comment on the Cone ad.

Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said Aug. 9 the system “is pleased with the state’s decision and we are eager to move forward.”

“But, out of respect for the process, we are reserving additional comment at this time.”

Cone said in the ad that its appeal has support from Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan and other community leaders. Vaughan spoke at a public hearing on the proposal that while she supports a second Greensboro hospital, she prefers that it operate in the east Greensboro area.

“This ad campaign is unlikely to sway regulators who make decisions based on hard facts, and not emotional appeals to public pressure,” said Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at Winston-Salem State University.

“This is more of a marketing ploy than anything else.”

Cone response

The purpose of the state’s CON laws is to limit or prevent duplication of medical services within a community. The laws also serve as a disincentive to for-profit health-care providers to open facilities.

The 36 beds would be transferred from Baptist-operated High Point Medical Center, rather than be newly created in the county.

The proposed facility also would feature no more than 12 observation beds, two procedure rooms, 20 emergency department bays, two fixed CT scanners, one general radiology X-ray unit, one fluoroscopy X-ray unit, two ultrasound units, one SPECT scanner, one mammography unit and one fixed MRI unit.

In their 49-page analysis of the Baptist application, regulators indicated they did not view the proposed hospital as providing duplicative services, and that those services are needed in the community.

Yet, Cone asks in its ad that “knowing that the plans also call for the inclusion of a helipad begs the question ‘why here?’ There is a level 2 trauma center just minutes away at Moses Cone Hospital.”

Baptist has the Triad’s only level 1 trauma center for adults.

Cone answered its question by saying “the answer is likely to carry patients who required advanced medical care, that the proposed facility will be unequipped to provide, to Winston-Salem.”

“Who do you think will be asked to foot the bill for that very expensive 10-minute helicopter ride? Patients and their families, of course?”

Atrium and Baptist have said patients will be transferred to the Winston-Salem hospital if they require a high-level care beyond the services provided at the proposed Greensboro hospital.

It’s not all that different a transfer than how most of the community hospitals operated by Atrium, Baptist, Cone and Novant Health Inc. send high-level care patients to their main campuses.

Cone finished the ad with saying “In our view, profits over patients is fundamentally backward.”

“People in our community already have options when it comes to health care,” Cagle said. “This decision runs counter to how CON is supposed to work.”

Atrium proposal

Atrium said in its application that opening Greensboro Medical Center would be complementary and supplementary to Cone’s health care.

“Approval of Greensboro Medical Center will enable Greensboro to match the other top five North Carolina cities in hosting multiple hospital systems and having local hospital competition, which will be a benefit to local residents,” according to the Atrium application.

Baptist officials noted the High Point facility has improved with the opening of a high-risk obstetrics clinics, enhanced intensive care units and advanced technologies, including robotic surgical techniques.

Kevin High, Baptist’s president, was the presenter for the proposal. He touted that an Atrium- and Baptist-affiliated Greensboro hospital would provide a high quality of care, safety and services, particularly to lower-income patients.

“This project is about how to most effectively improve access to acute care services in Guilford County,” High said. “This project is perfectly aligned with the basic principles of the state Medical Facilities Plan” that serves to determine health care needs in regions across the state.

“All residents in Guilford County would have access to our quality of care, regardless of ability to pay.”