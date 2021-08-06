Cone, Eden hospitals reinstate COVID-19 visitor restrictions

Cone Health said Friday it will reinstate COVID-19 visitor restrictions on Monday in response to the surge in the COVID-19 delta variant.

UNC Rockingham in Eden is taking a similar step on Monday.

Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday that they are monitoring the COVID-19 surge and have no current plans to amend their visitor restrictions.

Cone said its changes include allowing patients within its hospital network to have only one visitor per day, down from two. Patients can have different visitors on different days.

However, Cone said the tighter visitor restrictions do not apply to the following facilities: Women & Children’s Center; cancer centers; emergency departments; surgery centers and surgery center waiting areas; hospital waiting areas for procedures and tests; its Behavioral Health hospital; and MedCenters, clinics, physician practices and other facilities outside of hospitals.

“We know how important family and friends are when you are in the hospital," Anne Brown, Cone's executive director for its office of patient experience, said in a statement.

"We also know that no one wants to inadvertently infect their loved one with this horrible disease.”