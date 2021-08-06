Cone, Eden hospitals reinstate COVID-19 visitor restrictions

Cone Health said Friday it will reinstate COVID-19 visitor restrictions on Monday in response to the surge in the COVID-19 delta variant.
UNC Rockingham in Eden is taking a similar step on Monday.
Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center said Thursday that they are monitoring the COVID-19 surge and have no current plans to amend their visitor restrictions.
Cone said its changes include allowing patients within its hospital network to have only one visitor per day, down from two. Patients can have different visitors on different days.
However, Cone said the tighter visitor restrictions do not apply to the following facilities: Women & Children’s Center; cancer centers; emergency departments; surgery centers and surgery center waiting areas; hospital waiting areas for procedures and tests; its Behavioral Health hospital; and MedCenters, clinics, physician practices and other facilities outside of hospitals.
“We know how important family and friends are when you are in the hospital," Anne Brown, Cone's executive director for its office of patient experience, said in a statement.
"We also know that no one wants to inadvertently infect their loved one with this horrible disease.”
Visitors to Cone facilities must pass a health screening, clean their hands upon entering and leaving, and wear masks at all times, including while being in the patient’s room.
Meanwhile, the Eden hospital has disclosed it is prohibiting visitors under age 18 as part of reinstating COVID-19 visitor restrictions.
“The trend in rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in our hospital and in our community is concerning and driving our decision to implement strict visitor guidelines,” Tammy Needham, the hospital's chief nursing and chief operating officer, said in a statement.
Inpatients will be limited to one designated visitor during their stay. No visitors will be allowed in the emergency department except for a designated parent or guardian for a minor.
Birthing center patients may have one designated visitor who is allowed to stay from admittance to discharge. Visitation policies for COVID-19 patients will be explained by the patient’s care team.
Individuals who are unvaccinated, over age 65, pregnant or immunocompromised are discouraged from visiting.
Visiting hours will remain from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors must wear a hospital-issued masks, pass COVID-screening questions upon entry, and practice physical distancing and hand washing.
336-727-7376