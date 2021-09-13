Cone Health approves pay raises, bonuses for most employees

The Cone Health Board of Trustees approved Friday a combined $40 million in pay raises and bonuses to employees in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will be used to pay for a 3% across the board raise and bonuses of up to $750.

The raise could be up to 6%, and bonus up to $1,250, for employees involved in direct patient care, such as nurses, environmental services workers and food and nutrition services workers.

The bonuses and raises are targeted at those not covered under director, executive or physician pay structures.

