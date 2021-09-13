Cone Health approves pay raises, bonuses for most employees

The Cone Health Board of Trustees approved Friday a combined $40 million in pay raises and bonuses to employees in recognition of their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will be used to pay for a 3% across the board raise and bonuses of up to $750.
The raise could be up to 6%, and bonus up to $1,250, for employees involved in direct patient care, such as nurses, environmental services workers and food and nutrition services workers.
The bonuses and raises are targeted at those not covered under director, executive or physician pay structures.
336-727-7376
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Richard Craver
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today