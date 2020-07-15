Cone Health announced a four-phase approach Wednesday to easing patient visitor restrictions at all of its health care facilities as it related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Besides Moses Cone Hospital, the new policy affects Alamance Regional, Annie Penn and Wesley Long facilities, along with Cone Health Behavioral Health.
The first phase, effective Wednesday, allows children under age 18 to have both parents or legal guardians with them during their hospital stay or in the children’s emergency department at Moses Cone.
The second phase, effective Monday, allows patients undergoing a surgery or procedure in a hospital to be accompanied by a visitor. That person can remain in the waiting area and visit them in recovery once the procedure or operation is complete.
Should the patient need to stay overnight, the support person is required to leave the hospital.
The third phase, effective July 27, allows individuals requesting care in a hospital emergency department to have a support person with them as they receive treatment in that area.
The fourth phase, beginning Aug. 3, allows an adult patient to have a visitor in their room during normal visitor hours.
Visiting hours will be posted July 27 at www.conehealth.com/visitation. Visitation will remain restricted for COVID-19 positive patients, with exceptions for patients nearing death.
Those over age 65, pregnant or have compromised immune systems are discouraged from coming to a hospital to visit others. Visitors and support people must be at least 18 years old.
Cone already is permitting patients with cognitive or behavioral needs, intellectual or developmental disabilities, or who lack the ability to make medical decisions to have a support person for safety, decision-making or care concerns. The patient’s physician or nurse will determine if this support is needed.
Women in labor (regardless of age) may have one person with them for their entire hospital visit. That one person can be a spouse, partner or doula.
Visitors and support persons remain restricted from Cone Health Cancer Centers.
All visitors and support people must pass a screening and temperature check before entering Cone Health facilities.
All visitors and support people must wear masks, clean hands frequently and engage in social distancing. This includes sitting at marked distances in waiting rooms and other areas.
Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center affiliates began easing COVID-19 visitor restrictions in early June.
The changes affect Novant’s Triad facilities: Clemmons, Forsyth, Kernersville and Thomasville medical centers and Medical Park Hospital.
Besides Wake Forest Baptist, those hospitals are Davie, High Point, Lexington and Wilkes Regional medical centers.
