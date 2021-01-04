Cone Health could run out of hospital beds by Jan. 21, analysts warn. Community effort can change that, says physician.

Moses Cone was listed as increasing from 268 to 283 COVID-19 patients and from zero to three available ICU beds.

Forsyth Medical Center had a decrease from 211 COVID-19 patients on Dec. 24 to 207 on Dec. 31. The listing has Forsyth with nine available ICU beds, unchanged from the previous week.

Novant said in its response to the New York Times ICU dashboard that it "does not reflect additional surge capacity, and therefore seems to not accurately reflect availability. What is important for every (individual) to know is that Novant Health has the capacity to care for critical and non-critical patients."

Wake Forest Baptist went from 73 to 85 COVID-19 patients, and from 19 to 14 available ICU beds.

Wake Forest Baptist affiliate High Point Regional Medical Center went from 42 to 45 COVID-19 patients, and from two to one available ICU beds.

Wake Forest Baptist said it continues to adapt to how each COVID-19 surge affects its hospitals and the communities they serve.

Cone affiliate Alamance Regional Medical Center went from 39 to 55 COVID-19 patients and from zero to two available ICU beds.