Cone Health eases hospital visitors restrictions

Cone Health said Friday it will ease some COVID-19 restrictions at its Triad hospitals beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, though masks must still be worn at all facilities and visitation remains between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

With the lowest rates of COVID-19 in our community since late December, the risk of visitors infecting patients or staff has fallen, Cone said.

“Our plan is to continually evaluate restrictions based on the level of COVID-19 in our area and the risk to our patients and staff,” Anne Brown, Cone's executive director for patient services, said in a statement.

Updated visitation rules allow: individuals ages 12 to 17 to visit patients when accompanied by an adult; two visitors per day; one visitor per day for COVID-19 patients, and it must be that same person throughout the patient’s stay.

Visitors to COVID-19 patients are required to stay in the patient’s room and cannot go to restaurants, gift shops or other areas of the hospital.

Exceptions regarding visitation can be made for patients nearing the end of life.