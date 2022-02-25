Cone Health eases hospital visitors restrictions

Cone Health said Friday it will ease some COVID-19 restrictions at its Triad hospitals beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, though masks must still be worn at all facilities and visitation remains between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
With the lowest rates of COVID-19 in our community since late December, the risk of visitors infecting patients or staff has fallen, Cone said.
“Our plan is to continually evaluate restrictions based on the level of COVID-19 in our area and the risk to our patients and staff,” Anne Brown, Cone's executive director for patient services, said in a statement.
Updated visitation rules allow: individuals ages 12 to 17 to visit patients when accompanied by an adult; two visitors per day; one visitor per day for COVID-19 patients, and it must be that same person throughout the patient’s stay.
Visitors to COVID-19 patients are required to stay in the patient’s room and cannot go to restaurants, gift shops or other areas of the hospital.
Exceptions regarding visitation can be made for patients nearing the end of life.
There are no changes for visitors to Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Centers, children and adult emergency departments, and day surgery and procedure areas of hospitals.
On Feb. 16, Novant Health Inc. eased certain COVID-19 restrictions for its Triad hospitals that included an unlimited number of visitors so long as those visitors are 12 or older.
Novant Medical Group clinics also are allowing children of any age to accompany adults to appointments if child care is not available.
Inpatient, critical care, neonatal ICU and pediatric patients will no longer be limited to two visitors per day. Obstetric and labor and delivery patients will no longer be limited to one support person.
Visitor limits remain in effect in certain areas and as needed to allow for safe social distancing in waiting areas and patient rooms.
Restrictions remain for COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized or in the emergency room, as well as patients who are being tested for COVID-19.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has cited a Feb. 9 posting for its latest COVID-19 visitor restrictions. Those include:
Allowing two healthy family members or support individuals ages 18 and older to visit between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as one healthy family member or support person to stay overnight at the patient’s bedside.
One healthy adult family member/support person may visit a COVID-19-positive patient or a patient suspected of having COVID-19 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitor may not switch with another visitor on the same day.
Family member/support person must wear full PPE, including gown, gloves, N95 mask and eye protection and must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit.
At Brenner Children’s Hospital, two healthy parents or legal guardians age 18 and older may accompany the patient at all times and may stay overnight with the patient.
All visitors remain required to pass a health screening and properly wear a mask that covers the nose, mouth and chin at all times.
336-727-7376