Cone Health extends employee vaccination deadline to Oct. 28

Cone Health said Friday it will give unvaccinated employees most of October to get their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.
In July, the Greensboro healthcare system set an Oct. 1 deadline for employees to complete the two-dose regimen. That has been extended to Oct. 28.
However, employees who opt for the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine still must comply by Oct. 1.
Cone said it will not report employee vaccination compliance numbers until the Oct. 28 deadline has passed. Cone has about 13,000 employees systemwide.
The deadline has passed for employees to submit medical and religious exemption requests.
Cone cited the Biden administration's notification that it will not allow healthcare organizations to care for Medicare and Medicaid patients unless they have mandatory vaccination policies.
“We want to provide team members with ample time to consider all new information,” Cone Health chief executive Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said in a statement.
“We hope that team members still considering vaccination will make the choice to receive the vaccine and continue caring for our communities during this critical time and beyond.”
On Tuesday, Novant Health Inc. said about 1.4% of its overall workforce, or 375 employees, face firing for failing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Novant also unveiled its mandatory vaccination policy in July, saying at the time it would require full compliance by Sept. 15.
The affected 375 employees are not being allowed to work, Novant said.
“They will have an opportunity to comply over a five-day, unpaid suspension period,” the system said in a news release. “If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated.”
Novant said 98.6% of more than 35,000 employees are in compliance. The system has about 8,145 employees in Forsyth County.
Novant considers employees compliant if they have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.
Employees with just one Moderna or Pfizer dose have until Oct. 15 to get the second dose.
An undisclosed number of employees were granted medical or religious exemptions from being fully vaccinated. Exempt employees are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing and wear N95 respirator masks or other appropriate personal protective equipment and eye-wear protection while working.
“These added safety measures are in place to ensure patient and team member safety and preserve staffing levels,” the system said.
Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has not responded to requests for an update on workforce vaccination status. Baptist and parent company Atrium Health have set an Oct. 31 vaccination compliance deadline.
The three Triad health care systems have said that between 90% and 94% of their current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations involve individuals who are not vaccinated or are immunocompromised.
Baptist has more than 19,000 employees, including about 14,000 in Forsyth.
“We view this vaccine no differently than our requirement for our teammates to get an annual flu shot, as well as be vaccinated for measles, chicken pox and other infectious diseases,” Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist said in a July statement.
The N.C. Healthcare Association says its board of trustees backs the initiative.
Raleigh TV station WRAL reported Tuesday that at least 60 UNC Health employees have quit their jobs rather than get the COVID-10 vaccine. More than 1,400 unvaccinated employees are considered on probation and have until Nov. 2 to get their first dose.
WRAL also reported that 345 out of 23,000 Duke Health employees are not in compliance with its vaccination deadline. Duke Health did not disclose how many of those employees have quit.
The common theme in the statements from Cone, Novant and Atrium Wake Forest Baptist is that the mandates are necessary to address the challenge of employees declining or being hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Baptist mentioned the highly contagious nature of the delta variant as a primary factor in mandating employees being fully vaccinated.
“By making the vaccine mandatory … we are taking reasonable steps to make sure that our teammates — many of whom remain on the frontlines, interacting directly with people who have COVID — are protected and available to care for members of the community as we deal with the next phases of the pandemic,” Baptist said.
