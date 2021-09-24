Cone Health extends employee vaccination deadline to Oct. 28

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has not responded to requests for an update on workforce vaccination status. Baptist and parent company Atrium Health have set an Oct. 31 vaccination compliance deadline.

The three Triad health care systems have said that between 90% and 94% of their current COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations involve individuals who are not vaccinated or are immunocompromised.

Baptist has more than 19,000 employees, including about 14,000 in Forsyth.

“We view this vaccine no differently than our requirement for our teammates to get an annual flu shot, as well as be vaccinated for measles, chicken pox and other infectious diseases,” Atrium and Wake Forest Baptist said in a July statement.

The N.C. Healthcare Association says its board of trustees backs the initiative.

Raleigh TV station WRAL reported Tuesday that at least 60 UNC Health employees have quit their jobs rather than get the COVID-10 vaccine. More than 1,400 unvaccinated employees are considered on probation and have until Nov. 2 to get their first dose.