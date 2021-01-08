Cone Health to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday for people age 75 and older

Cone Health said it will begin vaccinating people ages 75 and older on Saturday.

The COVID-19 vaccinations will be done at Cone's Green Valley campus, 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.

The vaccinations, like those done by Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Forsyth and Guilford County health departments, will be by appointment only and require registering in advance. People from other counties can make appointments for the Greensboro clinic.

To register, go to www.conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.

Some callers reported Friday morning that the number was not working, and the website informed visitors that no more appointments are available for next week.

Cone said it has received 21,275 Pfizer and Moderna doses to date, with nearly 5,000 doses provided to front-line staff.

Cone will start with vaccinating "a few hundred people a day" in the first Phase 1B subgroup — those 75 and older. There is no cost to the patient, however, people with insurance are asked to bring their cards.