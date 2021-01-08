Cone Health to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday for people age 75 and older

Cone Health said it will begin vaccinating people ages 75 and older on Saturday.
The COVID-19 vaccinations will be done at Cone's Green Valley campus, 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro.
The vaccinations, like those done by Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Forsyth and Guilford County health departments, will be by appointment only and require registering in advance. People from other counties can make appointments for the Greensboro clinic.
To register, go to www.conehealth.com/vaccine or call 336-890-1188.
Some callers reported Friday morning that the number was not working, and the website informed visitors that no more appointments are available for next week.
Cone said it has received 21,275 Pfizer and Moderna doses to date, with nearly 5,000 doses provided to front-line staff.
Cone will start with vaccinating "a few hundred people a day" in the first Phase 1B subgroup — those 75 and older. There is no cost to the patient, however, people with insurance are asked to bring their cards.
DeAnne Brooks, Cone's chief pharmacy officer, cautioned that "we expect the available time slots to fill quickly due to the relatively small number of people we can vaccinate initially.”
There has been overwhelming demand for vaccines from the Forsyth and Guilford health departments
On Thursday, Forsyth officials stopped taking appointments through the call center after receiving 50,000 calls this week.
After Guilford opened its appointment call-in line at 8 a.m., it went down about 10:30 a.m. because of heavy call volume before being restored about 11:15 a.m. Guilford appointments may be made by calling 336-641-7944 and selecting "Option 2."
At Cone, Brooks said, “We are working with new databases that help us coordinate with and contact vaccine recipients should we need to.
"We are also vaccinating staff and caring for record numbers of people with COVID-19. More slots will become available as we add staff to the process and become more familiar with it.”
Cone said its initial vaccination clinics will run through next week with appointments last an hour, as monitoring is required after the shot to ensure safety.
Brooks said a larger-scale vaccination effort will commence following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 18.
