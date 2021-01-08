Cone Health to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday for those ages 75 and older

Cone Health said it will begin Saturday vaccinating people 75 and older.
The COVID-19 vaccinations will be conducted at Cone's Green Valley campus at 801 Green Valley Road in Greensboro. Cone said the vaccinations are not limited to Guilford County residents.
The vaccinations, like those from Novant Health, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and the Forsyth and Guilford County health departments, will be by appointment only and require registering in advance.
That can be done online at www.conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188. Some callers reported Friday morning that the number was not working, and the website informed visitors that no more appointments are available for next week.
Cone said it has received 21,275 Pfizer and Moderna doses to date, with nearly 5,000 doses provided to front-line staff.
Cone will start with vaccinating "a few hundred people a day" in the first Phase 1B subgroup — those 75 and older. There is no cost to the patient. However, people with insurance are asked to bring their cards.
DeAnne Brooks, Cone's chief pharmacy officer, cautioned that "we expect the available time slots to fill quickly due to the relatively small number of people we can vaccinate initially.”
There has been overwhelming demand for vaccines from the Forsyth and Guilford health departments
On Thursday, Forsyth officials stopped taking appointments through the call center after receiving 50,000 calls this week.
After Guilford opened its appointment call-in line at 8 a.m., it went down about 10:30 a.m. because of heavy call volume before being restored about 11:15 a.m. Guilford appointments may be made by calling 336-641-7944 and selecting "Option 2."
At Cone, Brooks said, “We are working with new databases that help us coordinate with and contact vaccine recipients should we need to.
"We are also vaccinating staff and caring for record numbers of people with COVID-19. More slots will become available as we add staff to the process and become more familiar with it.”
Cone said its initial vaccination clinics will run through next week with appointments last an hour, as monitoring is required after the shot to ensure safety.
Brooks said a larger-scale vaccination effort will commence following the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Jan. 18.
High demand
The Forsyth health department said Thursday that it was reaching its capacity for COVID-19 vaccination appointments for seniors age 75 and older.
Joshua Swift, the county's health director, said the department received about 50,000 calls for the currently available 2,500 vaccination appointment slots. He said those slots will be filled by starting at the top of the call backlog.
As a result, the department stopped accepting calls at 2 p.m. Thursday at 336-703-2081.
The department said it will reopen registration options once it receives additional vaccine doses.
About 550 people 75 and older were vaccinated by the department Wednesday. Another 500 were expected to be vaccinated Thursday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is informed by 8 a.m. Friday what allotment it will receive from the U.S. DHHS to distribute for the next week.
Forsyth health officials said Dec. 17 the department's initial vaccine allotment was 2,800 Moderna vaccine doses.
Shontell Robinson, the county's deputy manager, said Thursday that the department received 1,950 Pfizer vaccine doses last week and 1,950 Pfizer vaccine doses this week.
The department has vaccinated 2,300 people since Dec. 23, primarily healthcare and other essential workers in the Phase 1A rollout.
Phase 1A vaccines are for health care workers caring for patients with COVID-19, individuals who are at the highest risk of being hospitalized or dying, and those at high risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Wednesday, the health department and Forsyth Medical Center began vaccinating people 75 and older. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center started Thursday.
The Forsyth health department said it "has a call log from its phone system and will be returning calls of those who couldn’t get through, in the order they were received, until all remaining appointments are filled. Staff will leave messages but will not accept return calls."
"Since thousands of people called the appointment line, staff will only try to contact each person one time until the appointments are full," the department said.
One reason for the overwhelming number of calls to the health department is confusion about how the vaccines will be offered.
Nikki Nissen, Novant Health Inc.'s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that "the strategy is for Novant and Atrium hospitals to vaccinate their own patients and employees, and the county health departments will be for those individuals and essential workers who are unattached" to a health care provider.
Nissen said in-network Novant patients will be notified either through its MyChart website, an email or via a letter in the mail. The system plans to provide a toll-free phone number for questions and scheduling appointments, as well as an online scheduling option through MyChart.
Nissen said vaccinations will be offered on an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekday format until there are enough doses to warrant weekend or extended weekday hours. Novant said its goal is vaccinating between 800 to 1,000 in-network individuals a week systemwide
Wake Forest Baptist patients will be updated about access to vaccination opportunities through their myWakeHealth accounts and at www.wakehealth.edu/Coronavirus/Vaccine.
"Right now, we’re asking our patients to please not call us," Wake Forest Baptist spokesman Joe McCloskey said.
336-727-7376