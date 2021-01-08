Cone Health to begin COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday for those ages 75 and older

Wednesday, the health department and Forsyth Medical Center began vaccinating people 75 and older. Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center started Thursday.

The Forsyth health department said it "has a call log from its phone system and will be returning calls of those who couldn’t get through, in the order they were received, until all remaining appointments are filled. Staff will leave messages but will not accept return calls."

"Since thousands of people called the appointment line, staff will only try to contact each person one time until the appointments are full," the department said.

One reason for the overwhelming number of calls to the health department is confusion about how the vaccines will be offered.

Nikki Nissen, Novant Health Inc.'s chief nursing officer, said Tuesday that "the strategy is for Novant and Atrium hospitals to vaccinate their own patients and employees, and the county health departments will be for those individuals and essential workers who are unattached" to a health care provider.