Cone Health treats record-high number of COVID-19 patients

GREENSBORO — A record-high number of 85 COVID-19 patients were being treated Friday morning in Cone Health hospitals, according to a spokesman for the health system.

The previous high was 81 patients Oct. 17-19, but the number of COVID-19 patients was in the low to mid 60s earlier this week, according to Cone Health spokesman Doug Allred.

Dr. Bruce Swords, Cone Health's chief physician executive, said community participation is needed to manage the spread of COVID-19 at the local level.

"I think there's a perception that COVID-19 is not as dangerous as we used to think it was because most people know someone who has had it and recovered well," Swords said Friday during a telephone interview. "While many people have minor illness and recover, the virus can also kill others. For that reason, we have to stay diligent about wearing masks and social distancing."

Earlier this year, Cone Health designated the former Women's Hospital on Green Valley Road as a site to specifically care for the majority of their COVID-19 patients. That hospital can accommodate as many as 116 patients, Allred said.

If necessary, Cone Health could further expand or care for COVID-19 patients at Annie Penn, Alamance Regional or Moses Cone hospitals, he said.