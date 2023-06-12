Cone Health is preparing to undertake a 12-month study to determine whether advanced blood sugar monitoring can help stop the progression of diabetes among Medicaid beneficiaries and individuals without health insurance.

Cone said the study will commence by early fall and will be conducted with Abbott Diabetes Care, which is providing $1.4 million worth of its Freestyle Libre 3 sensors.

Potential participants can sign up through Cone’s Community Health & Wellness Centers and Cone’s Family Medicine Clinic. The program is being managed through the Cone Health Center for Health Equity.

Cone said individuals in those two groups “often face the biggest obstacles in keeping diabetes under control.”

According to the N.C. Diabetes Advisory Council, around 12.5% of Triad residents have some form of diabetes with more young people, Blacks and Native Americans being diagnosed.

Diabetes can lead to amputations, kidney failure and other complications.

The program will focus on people who have diabetes, but haven’t reached the point where they need insulin to manage it.

The penny-sized sensors are attached to the skin and constantly monitor the amount of glucose sugar in the blood.

Keeping glucose sugar at proper levels can slow or help people avoid the damage diabetes can cause. This program will see if doing so can prevent diabetes from progressing to a more dangerous state.

“Real time monitoring provides easy to understand feedback and hopefully information people can use to better manage their health,” said Monica Schmidt, Cone’s executive director for health economics.

“Someone eats ice cream and their blood glucose level skyrockets. Immediately, they see the impact on their health.

“We hope this real time knowledge brings diabetes education to life,” Schmidt said. “The potential reduction in suffering and health care costs could be enormous.”