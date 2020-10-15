Confederate statue in Lexington can be moved, judge decides

"We remain grateful that the monument’s owners were willing to work with us on this solution," Lexington Mayor Newell Clark said after Wilson's ruling, "and are hopeful this is another key step toward a peaceful resolution during this important moment in history."

City officials "will continue working with the appropriate parties to plan for the safe and respectful removal of the monument," Clark said.

During Thursday's court hearing, Wilson was presented an agreement between the city of Lexington and the UDC in which the monument will be moved from the Old Courthouse Square to another location outside the Lexington city limits, a city official said.

Under the agreement, the city of Lexington will pay the costs of removing the statue and any related storage costs. After the statue is removed, the city will dismiss its lawsuit against the UDC regarding the monument, according to the agreement.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Holton couldn't be reached to comment on Wilson's ruling.

Charles Frye III, Davidson County's attorney, declined to comment on Wilson's ruling because the litigation is still pending and pointed to Wednesday's statement issued by the Davidson County Board of Commissioners about the matter.