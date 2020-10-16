Confederate statue removed overnight in Lexington

The Confederate monument that has stood in downtown Lexington for 115 years is gone as of Friday morning, reports WGHP/Fox 8.

On Wednesday, county leaders announced that the United Daughters of the Confederacy reached an agreement with the City of Lexington to remove the statue from uptown.

Under this deal, the city said it would pay for the statue to be removed and stored somewhere else.

In exchange, city leaders dropped a lawsuit involving the Daughters of the Confederacy.

County commissioners said they had no idea this agreement was being made and had no part in it.

They released a statement saying they believe the statue should have been allowed to stay in its current location as a memorial to those who lost their lives during the Civil War.

But since the Daughters of the Confederacy technically owns the statue, commissioners say that the group has the right to move it.