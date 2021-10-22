'Confident in our team': Wake Forest fans excited about undefeated football team's game against Army on Saturday

Campus Gas at 1231 Polo Road, which is near the WFU campus, is considering staging a viewing party Saturday for its customers, said Camille Siddle, an employee at the restaurant.

"Everybody is excited" because it’s the first time in 77 years that Wake Forest’s football team is 6-0, Siddle said.

Kennedy Wainwright, a member of Wake Forest’s field hockey team, and a fellow student, Mark Clemmons, were eating lunch outside Friday at Campus Gas.

Wainwright and Clemmons said students are excited about their football team’s perfect record.

“Anytime there is a football player in one of my classes, the teacher asks him about the season and if he’s excited about it,” said Wainwright, a Wake Forest junior from Fort Worth, Texas.

People within the Wake Forest community post videos of the football team’s games on social media sites such as Instagram, Wainright said.

"We don’t have a ton of school spirit, but there's a lot more of it this season," Wainright said. "There is more excitement."

Clemmons, a junior at Wake Forest who's also from Fort Worth, said he's noticed more zeal among the students about the football team.