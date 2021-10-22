'Confident in our team': Wake Forest fans excited about undefeated football team's game against Army on Saturday

For Camden Collins, the outcome of Wake Forest’s football game against Army is predestined.
"We are about to be 7-0," said Collins, a sophomore at Wake Forest who is from Tampa, Fla. "I'm not talking down our competition. I'm just confident in our team."
The Demon Deacons, 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, travel to Michie Stadium Saturday in West Point, N.Y., to play Army.
The Black Knights are 4-2 overall and 3-0 at home as an independent football member of the NCAA Division I. The game will be broadcast at noon Saturday on the CBS Sports Network.
Officials at Wake Forest and the U.S. Military Academy said Friday the game is a sellout.
Wake Forest has sold its allotment of 900 tickets for the game, said Will Pantages, an associate athletics director for communications at WFU.
Michie Stadium has a capacity for 38,000 spectators, including the seats for about 4,400 Army cadets, according to West Point’s website.
Wake Forest’s football team is ranked 16th nationally and undefeated through its first six games of a regular season for the first time since 1944, the Associated Press reported Friday.
Cheryl Walker, a university spokeswoman, said she wasn’t aware of any WFU-organized watch parties.
Campus Gas at 1231 Polo Road, which is near the WFU campus, is considering staging a viewing party Saturday for its customers, said Camille Siddle, an employee at the restaurant.
"Everybody is excited" because it’s the first time in 77 years that Wake Forest’s football team is 6-0, Siddle said.
Kennedy Wainwright, a member of Wake Forest’s field hockey team, and a fellow student, Mark Clemmons, were eating lunch outside Friday at Campus Gas.
Wainwright and Clemmons said students are excited about their football team’s perfect record.
“Anytime there is a football player in one of my classes, the teacher asks him about the season and if he’s excited about it,” said Wainwright, a Wake Forest junior from Fort Worth, Texas.
People within the Wake Forest community post videos of the football team’s games on social media sites such as Instagram, Wainright said.
"We don’t have a ton of school spirit, but there's a lot more of it this season," Wainright said. "There is more excitement."
Clemmons, a junior at Wake Forest who's also from Fort Worth, said he's noticed more zeal among the students about the football team.
"Students are as excited about this season as much as I have ever seen them," Clemmons said.
At Hearn Plaza on campus, Karina Heyward-Rotimi, a sophomore from Durham, said she was thrilled about the Demon Deacons' success on the gridiron.
"It's a reflection of how hard they have worked, and it’s a good reflection on this school as well,” Heyward-Rotimi said.
Other students described Wake Forest University as a "football school" because of its team’s unblemished record.
They expect their fellow students to roll the trees in the Quad (Hearn Plaza) with toilet paper again if the Demon Deacons defeat the Black Knights. The trees have remnants of toilet paper on their limbs from previous victories.
"I'm super-excited," said Declan Sander, a Wake Forest junior from Hendersonville. "It’s really nice to be part of a football school."
"It’s really exciting to see students getting together and supporting Coach (Dave) Clawson and the football team," Sander said.
Sander also predicted a Wake Forest victory Saturday against Army.
"We will just barely squeak by," Sander said.
Dailey Leary, a Wake junior from Jacksonville, said she also expects to see students roll the Quad again Saturday after the game.
"It's awesome to see the Quad rolled week after week after every victory," Leary said.
Jack Winant, a freshman from Chester, N.J., also described Wake Forest as a football school.
"Wake Forest is 6-0, and we are going to continue that," Winant said. "The Quad will be rolled this weekend."
Matt Clifford, Wake Forest’s dean of residence life and housing, described that activity as a tradition at the school.
"Like every tradition, it builds up like a snowball, especially after the game ends," Clifford said. "A Wake Forest student tells someone about rolling the Quad and then that person tells a friend and so on."
Maria Santos, a Wake Forest employee, said she is pleased to see that students are enjoying their football team’s success.
"Whenever they win, it's good," Santos said. "For the students, it's very good."
