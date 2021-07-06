Confusion reigns — and calls to the poison control center increase — over marijuana, hemp laws

“(Delta-8) naturally occurs from a plant but legality is in question so we’ll leave that to the DEA,” Dulaney said.

Federal and state laws that allowed hemp production also legalized extractions from the plant — synthetics that can amp up the THC kick from delta-8. North Carolina requires hemp to have less than .03 percent THC, for example.

But last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ruled that the process of synthetic derivation is illegal, which makes for an enforcement nightmare and confusion for the guy who’d just like to get a good night’s sleep.

Common-sense guidelines

The science — and the law — about hemp, marijuana and various products associated with both can be maddening.

Making matters more difficult is the fact that Virginia, our dear neighbor to the north, has joined the growing conga lines of revenue-hungry states that have legalized marijuana for medical and recreational use.

Legal marijuana, particularly pot-infused chocolate and candies, to be sold in Virginia in two or three years’ time, will only increase calls to the Poison Control Center. The floodgates will open. Don’t be shocked when a list of top retailers is concentrated along the state line.