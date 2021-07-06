Confusion reigns — and calls to the poison control center increase — over marijuana, hemp laws

It requires a healthy dose of science to discuss a very noticeable spike in calls to the N.C. Poison Control Center about adverse reactions to a quasi-legal cousin of the chemical in marijuana. So explanations can be difficult to follow.
Even if you’re not high.
But due to the skyrocketing popularity of such products as edibles, oils and vaping pens that contain delta-8 — ask a teenager if you’re not sure what they are — it’s important to at least try to follow along.
Especially if you’ve got a stash of chewable fruit-flavored candies on the nightstand or countertop.
“Delta-8 is natural, but can also be synthesized from the hemp plant, which is where we get the CBD that a lot of people feel solves all problems and cures all ills,” said Anna Dulaney, a clinical toxicologist/adjunct professor at the UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy who works with the Poison Control Center.
Gray areas
First, take a look at the numbers.
In 2020, the poison control center dealt with 109 cases of people reporting adverse reactions to delta-8. Some of those, many involving children, were serious enough to require an emergency room visit.
So far in 2021, the center has recorded 157. Not every one of them requires a doctor’s attention — some callers are basically stoned and don’t realize it because they’ve eaten (or smoked) too much of something they thought was safe.
“Some patients will come in looking somewhat like they do when they’re under the influence of marijuana,” Dulaney said.
(For those, put on the Allman Brothers and call for pizza. Orange fingers, caused by repetitive consumption of Cheetos, is also a common side effect. That’s advice inspired by Dan Aykroyd not the Poison Control Center, BTW.)
More serious, and more troubling, are cases involving children or the elderly. Children, obviously, react differently and can show signs of respiratory distress, increased heart rate, drowsiness or depression.
The next questions — the science part — deal with delta-8: what is it? And how are people ingesting it?
Delta-8, according to the National Institutes of Health, is a cousin of delta-9 THC, the high-inducing tetrahydrocannabinol found in the old-fashioned weed you smoked in college. Delta-8 is derived from hemp used in CBD candies, oils, balms and smokables marketed as treatments for such ailments as anxiety, nausea, sleeplessness and joint pain.
All the alleged benefits of marijuana without the buzz, in other words. And not all hemp products — CBD sold over the counter in reputable pharmacies in particular — contain delta-8.
Another issue still being sorted out involves legality.
“(Delta-8) naturally occurs from a plant but legality is in question so we’ll leave that to the DEA,” Dulaney said.
Federal and state laws that allowed hemp production also legalized extractions from the plant — synthetics that can amp up the THC kick from delta-8. North Carolina requires hemp to have less than .03 percent THC, for example.
But last year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ruled that the process of synthetic derivation is illegal, which makes for an enforcement nightmare and confusion for the guy who’d just like to get a good night’s sleep.
Common-sense guidelines
The science — and the law — about hemp, marijuana and various products associated with both can be maddening.
Making matters more difficult is the fact that Virginia, our dear neighbor to the north, has joined the growing conga lines of revenue-hungry states that have legalized marijuana for medical and recreational use.
Legal marijuana, particularly pot-infused chocolate and candies, to be sold in Virginia in two or three years’ time, will only increase calls to the Poison Control Center. The floodgates will open. Don’t be shocked when a list of top retailers is concentrated along the state line.
North Carolina, as was the case with the lottery, various alcohol laws and various forms of gambling, moves at, shall we say, a more deliberate pace. Legislators here tend to join most of the rest of the country only after hundreds of millions in tax revenue and private investment dollars have been lost to other states.
The good news in the confusion over products, legality and science is that any danger, no matter how slight, can be eliminated by using common sense.
Read the list of ingredients — even if you need a magnifying glass. Ask a pharmacist or doctor (the medical kind, not a witch) rather than your drunk Uncle Fred or hasty Google search same as you might with Tylenol or any other OTC medication.
A pharmacy (or reputable retail outlet) should be able to provide a certificate of testing that verifies ingredients.
“Read the label and start low and slow with dosing,” Dulaney said.
And for the love of Mike, store your stash where a kid can’t find it. It’s not rocket science.
336-727-7481