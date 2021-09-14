Connections to 9/11 victims are everywhere, including Winston-Salem

Runners, striders and strollers, out for a bit of autumn-like fresh air on the Silas Creek Greenway, passed by a couple of rather ordinary park benches without paying them much mind.
And why would they?
A park bench is a rather ordinary thing, a utilitarian place where a harried young mother might stop to discreetly change a diaper or a decidedly unhurried retiree might pause to breathe a minute.
But to some, the curious and the observant, these two particular benches nestled just off the trail under welcoming trees, represent something more. Brass plates, affixed to the backrests, contain three simple etched lines that tell small bits of a much larger story.
Robert C. Kennedy. September 11, 2001. World Trade Center
Paul E. Jeffers. November 30, 1981 - September 11, 2001. A Tragic Victim of the World Trade Center
Some 2,996 died as a result of the terrorist attacks and connections to the victims can be found in every part of the country, including in Winston-Salem.
Acts of remembrance
Harold Threatt, one of the observant and curious, has walked past the benches countless times. “They’ve been there at least 10 years,” he said.
He didn’t know Kennedy or Jeffers nor has he been able to find out what confluence of events led to the placement of memorials in a quiet spot off Silas Creek Parkway.
And while he’d very much like to know - “I made a couple lame attempts,” Threatt said - the bigger thing to him is to honor them in his own small way.
So Friday afternoon, the eve of one of our darkest days, Threatt parked his car at Shaffner Park and made a pilgrimage similar to one he’s made on past Fourth of Julys and 9-11’s.
He planted small American flags next to each bench - red, white and blue nudges for other walkers and joggers to pause for a quiet moment of reflection.
Others thinking along the same lines left bouquets of flowers on the benches.
“It’s a small thing. So many lives lost,” Threatt said. “I have a soft spot in my heart for people who needlessly lost their life.”
The attack on the World Trade Center claimed 2,753 victims; more than 220 others died at the Pentagon and outside Shanksville, Pa.
The remains of more than 1,100 of those who died in or near the World Trade Center - 40 percent of those killed - have yet to be identified.
Not much about Kennedy or Jeffers is known at the city’s Recreation and Parks Department, the starting point for anyone who wishes to donate a park bench.
“We looked at the paperwork and are not getting an answer from anyone regarding the bench,” Royston wrote in an email.
Still, there are plenty of hints and clues for the right key word search.
Jeffers, 39 when he died, worked for Cantor Fitzgerald in the Trade Center. He was one of four children born to Dolores and Richard Jeffers, a father and an uncle. According to one obituary, he loved to play guitar and work in his garden.
His parents moved to Winston-Salem in 1989 from Long Island. Dolores and Richard Jeffers both died in recent years, but they’re remembered fondly at Holy Family Catholic Church and at Samaritan's Ministries, where Delores served as a faithful volunteer.
'Affection and gratitude'
Information on Robert “Bob” Kennedy - in particular his local ties - was a little more difficult to find. But tributes after his death paint a portrait of a happy, contented man who loved to laugh.
“His laugh was so huge and his face grew so red that people sometimes worried he was having a heart attack,” his family wrote in one.
Kennedy, 55, lived in Toms River, N.J. and worked at Marsh & McLennan in the World Trade Center. He was survived by his wife and two daughters.
What is evident, through remembrances and tributes that include a pair of park benches given in their memory, is that both men were cared for a great deal.
And whether those who went to the trouble of having them built know it or not, those two simple benches have served their sacred purpose to preserve their memories.
“I just saw a bench off of Silas Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem at a walking park with Mr. Kennedy’s name on it and wanted to let you know some of us haven’t forgotten and never will,” wrote Karen Oliver in 2007 on a 9-11 remembrance page. “God bless your family and so sorry for your loss.”
Another local man felt much the same way after seeing the bench that he was moved to write on life and loss.
“I never knew Robert C. Kennedy,” wrote Al Claiborne on another tribute page. “I live in Winston-Salem, NC, and five or six years ago, while walking through a city park here (Shaffner Park), I came up a small memorial plaque in Mr. Kennedy’s memory. It took me five years, but … I shared an essay that remembers Mr. Kennedy and others who were lost on September 11, 2001.”
It truly is a small world, and we’re all connected in ways we don’t even know. Waves of grief, shock and outrage spread to every corner of the country 20 years ago and still ripple today.
And even small reminders like a pair of park benches serve to remind us that everyone of us lost something that September day. Some more than others.
“It helps us to know Bob is remembered with kindness,” wrote his wife Maureen Kennedy in a 2019 response to an outpouring of support from strangers such as Claiborne and Oliver. “Time passes but seeing these notes touches my heart. With affection and gratitude my family and I thank you. God bless.”
