Connections to 9/11 victims are everywhere, including Winston-Salem

And whether those who went to the trouble of having them built know it or not, those two simple benches have served their sacred purpose to preserve their memories.

“I just saw a bench off of Silas Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem at a walking park with Mr. Kennedy’s name on it and wanted to let you know some of us haven’t forgotten and never will,” wrote Karen Oliver in 2007 on a 9-11 remembrance page. “God bless your family and so sorry for your loss.”

Another local man felt much the same way after seeing the bench that he was moved to write on life and loss.

“I never knew Robert C. Kennedy,” wrote Al Claiborne on another tribute page. “I live in Winston-Salem, NC, and five or six years ago, while walking through a city park here (Shaffner Park), I came up a small memorial plaque in Mr. Kennedy’s memory. It took me five years, but … I shared an essay that remembers Mr. Kennedy and others who were lost on September 11, 2001.”

It truly is a small world, and we’re all connected in ways we don’t even know. Waves of grief, shock and outrage spread to every corner of the country 20 years ago and still ripple today.