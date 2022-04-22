Conservatives and climate: Budd, McCrory reject 'now or never' assessments

U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory are leading in the latest polls among Republican candidates hoping to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr.

Attack ads from both camps and deep-pocketed political action committees have made the May 17 GOP primary feel more like a general election.

But as often is the case in primaries, the sniping candidates actually are largely aligned on most issues.

While we’re not likely to hear them mention it — in the primary, at least — climate change is one of the areas where Budd and McCrory find common ground.

In email responses through spokesmen, both candidates suggested it is unreasonable and would put the nation’s economy at risk for the U.S. to aggressively accelerate efforts to replace fossil fuels with clean-energy alternatives like wind and solar power, as climate activists insist.

“Solutions to the impacts of climate change presented by the far-left would bankrupt the middle class and starve the poor,” McCrory said. “We need a comprehensive energy plan that considers the impact of climate change, but also the economy and quality of life of all income classes in North Carolina.”

“Eventually, the technology will be there to make alternative — clean — energy options efficient, reliable, and affordable enough to be viable options for North Carolina’s working families, but we are not there yet,” Budd added. “We have to reject the one-size-fits-all-extremists on both sides of this important issue; continue to investigate human impact on climate; and develop, and be willing to update as needed, rational solutions via the private sector.”

The campaigns of two other Republicans in the Senate race, U.S. Army combat veteran Marjorie Eastman and former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, did not respond to multiple requests for their views on climate change.

In a poll released April 11 by Raleigh television station WRAL, Budd led the way among Republican Senate candidates with 33% support followed by McCrory at 23%, Walker with 7% and Eastman a distant fourth at 2%.

How fast?Responses from Budd and McCrory came less than two weeks after the United Nations’ climate panel issued a dire warning that the world faces a “now or never” choice if it has any hope of limiting warming enough to prevent catastrophic consequences.

That would require limiting temperature increases this century to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change wrote in its report.

Even if policies to cut carbon already in place internationally by the end of 2020 are fully implemented, the world will still warm by 3.2 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, the IPCC concluded.

A temperature rise of that magnitude would lead to “unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms, and widespread water shortages,” the report warned.

To limit increases to 1.5 degrees, greenhouse gas emissions must peak by 2025, begin to steadily drop after that and reach “net-zero” by the middle of the century, according to the IPCC.

But many conservatives, while agreeing a shift to clean energy is inevitable, continue to consider such assessments as unnecessarily alarmist.

“Americans continue to be told, ‘We must do something to save the planet this year, or all is lost, as if nothing has ever been done to curb emissions,” said Donald Bryson, president of the conservative John Locke Foundation. “Overall, greenhouse gas emissions are down substantially over the past 20 years. This brinksmanship creates an ‘all or nothing’ approach to energy and the environment policy conversations.”

As one example, Bryson pointed out that many North Carolinians won’t be in a position to buy electric vehicles until prices are competitive with gasoline-powered cars and trucks.

That, and a still-developing network of public chargers, could make meeting Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s goal of 1.25 million registered emission-free free vehicles in the state by the end of this decade a challenge. North Carolinians currently has about 38,000 electric vehicles.

‘It’s been dangerous’Neither Budd nor McCrory list climate change among the issues he says he’d address as senator (although Budd’s campaign website makes a reference to the Green New Deal as an example of how “radical progressives are committed to implementing a costly socialist agenda that would break the free market system and eliminate the American Dream”).

That doesn’t surprise Bob Inglis, a Republican who served four terms in Congress representing the Greenville-Spartanburg area in South Carolina before founding the Energy and Enterprise Initiative at George Mason University.

“It’s been dangerous to talk about climate change in a Republican primary,” Inglis said. “I have some experience with that.”

Originally an opponent of policies aimed at reducing carbon emissions, Inglis said he had a change of heart after interactions with scientists and encouragement from his five children. While the ranking member of the House Energy and Environment Subcommittee, Inglis began advocating for a “carbon tax” that would would charge companies based on their greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s a strategy for which he and his organization continue to advocate. But at the time, his idea drew the ire of many Republicans — and a primary opponent who defeated him in 2010. He founded the Energy and Enterprise Initiative two years later and in 2015 was honored with the John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award.

‘Rock ... with a red hat’In this year’s Republican Senate primary in North Carolina, former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Budd could make climate change even more of a non-starter, Inglis suggested. That’s because Trump has been a consistent critic of clean-energy solutions such as wind power.

“The river is flowing, but there’s a rock in the river with a red hat on it,” Inglis said, referring to Trump’s trademark “Make America Great Again” cap. The candidates “are sitting in the river, and one of them has the endorsement, and the other is trying to figure out how to get around that rock.”

Other Republicans find themselves floating in that same metaphorical river, he added.

“It dawned on (House Minority Leader) Kevin McCarthy and others that (Republicans will) never take the House and (McCarthy) will never be speaker by taking a retro position on climate change into the suburbs,” Inglis noted. “Trump can afford to take a short-term approach to climate change if he’s just trying to eke out one more term. But (other Republicans’) time window is longer and they know that river is going to flow. They’re out there sitting in their kayaks trying to figure out how to get around that rock.”

‘Blaring wakeup call’Many Republicans, including Budd, say uncertainty over global oil supplies tied to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine should be incentive to produce more fuel in the U.S. But some conservatives point out that a shift to clean energy will limit the nation’s dependence on fossil fuels — and anxiety over risks to oil supplies.

“What’s happening overseas should be a loud, blaring wakeup call to the United States, including right here at home in North Carolina: we cannot transition to a clean, independent energy economy soon enough,” Tommy Luckadoo, chair of the board of directors for Raleigh-based Conservatives for Clean Energy, wrote in a recent guest column in the Hickory Daily Record. “The United States has the battery technology, the manufacturing prowess, and the natural resources — an abundance of sun and wind — to make the transition to clean energy sources happen very quickly.”

But that stance remains well outside the GOP mainstream in North Carolina.

According to Polling in 2020 by Conservatives for Clean Energy, the lack of climate urgency voiced by Budd and McCrory dovetails with the views of North Carolina Republicans:

Just 10.4% of respondents who identified as Republicans agreed with the statement that “Climate change has been established as a serious problem and immediate action is necessary,” while more than one-third said concern about climate change has been “greatly exaggerated.” Nearly 59% of Democrats and 41.4% of unaffiliated voters agreed that climate change was worth of immediate action.

Just one-third of Republican respondents said we’re already experiencing the effects of climate change compared to 78% of Democrats and 63.4% of unaffiliated voters.

About one-third of Republican respondents also agreed climate change is “mainly the result of manmade pollution” and more than half concluded it was caused mostly by natural factors. Nearly 77% of Democrats and 63.4% of unaffiliated respondents said climate change was mostly human-caused.

‘More nuanced’While avoiding climate change might be a winning strategy in the GOP primary, it likely will be less of an advantage — and possibly detrimental — in the general election.

In the CCE poll, nearly 63% of unaffiliated respondents said they’d be more likely to vote for a candidate who prefers to diversify the nation’s energy production over someone committed to oil, gas and coal. Nearly half of Republicans said they’d stick with a candidate who wants to stay with fossil fuels.

Unaffiliated voters make up the largest bloc of registrations in North Carolina.

“Addressing climate change is more problematic for Republicans than Democrats,” the organization noted among its key findings. “However, failure to do so opens the door for Democrats to build their issue coalition with the unaffiliated voters.”

Mark Fleming, the president and CEO at Conservatives for Clean Energy, suggested North Carolina voters aren’t as divided on climate change as they appear.

“Conservatives might not be where climate liberals are (in terms of solutions), but it’s much more nuanced than that,” he said.

Conservatives are more likely to support shifting to clean energy if it is presented as being good for the environment and public health generally, not in response to a threat, Fleming explained. Discussing wind and solar power from an economic-opportunity angle also is a plus, he added.

“When you start talking about ‘climate change,’ everybody goes to their corners,” Fleming noted.

He pointed to North Carolina’s landmark climate legislation that passed the General Assembly with bipartisan support and was signed by Gov. Roy Cooper in 2021 as a sign of hope for collaborative action.

The centerpiece of House Bill 951 is a mandate that by 2030, power utilities in the state reduce carbon emissions 70% compared to 2005 levels. A draft of Duke Energy’s plan for meeting those requirements is due to the N.C. Utilities Commission next month.

“It was one of the few areas where both sides came together to accomplish something,” Fleming said.

More of that kind of cooperation will be needed in the future, added Inglis, the former congressman.

Climate experts say North Carolina can expect rising seas to put coastal communities increasingly at risk for catastrophic flooding while the whole state faces the likelihood of more-intense storms and damaging wildfires as warming continues.

“You’d think that Senate candidates in North Carolina would want to be out front on climate change,” Inglis said.

But a generational shift driven by Republicans who will have to live with the affects of climate change is pushing the party to address the issue while sticking to its economic principles, he added.

“There’s going to be a real hunger among young Republicans for answers on how we can solve this and how the free enterprise system can help drive that,” he concluded.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

