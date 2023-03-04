Novant Health has adjusted traffic patterns for a third time at Forsyth Medical Center related to construction of a critical care tower, this time for a much shorter time span.

The system said Friday it is temporarily closing the Hawthorne Road entrance, beginning Monday and lasting through March 10.

Patients and visitors will continue to enter and exit the hospital campus from Silas Creek Parkway. Signage will be in place to assist motorists and visitors with the temporary traffic pattern.

Patients and visitors in need of emergency services should continue to use the Hanes Mall Boulevard entrance. The visitor parking lot remains available with an exit onto Hawthorne Road.

The system has been rerouting the flow of traffic entering campus from the main Silas Creek Parkway entrance nearest Hawthrone Road. The closing is expected to be effective until late 2024.

The two-lane road leading up to the traffic circle will merge into a single lane and wrap around to a new and more centrally located pickup area near the women’s and children’s center. The system said the new pickup area will serve patients while the covered pickup location in front of the hospital’s west tower is temporarily closed.

The temporary closing also cuts off the primary pathway to the main entrance when entering from the intersection of Hanes Mall Boulevard and Silas Creek Parkway.

The traffic changes were done to accommodate the next phase of a planned $403.4 million infrastructure and capital investment at the hospital.

Novant started the second phase of its expansion in September 2021. The tower is the largest investment by Novant for its main Triad hospital. The five-story, 193,000-square-foot critical care tower will have 60 critical-care and 36 intermediate beds, along with an enhanced surgical suite and supportive services.

The tower is being built on the former site of the hospital’s Rehabilitation Center. Although the tower is projected to open 24 months after the demolition is completed, interior renovations will continue through 2027.