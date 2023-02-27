Work has begun on a joint project between the town of Kernersville and Körner’s Folly to build a visitors center on the grounds of the historic house.

The new facility, which will be near the home built in 1880 by artist and designer Jule Gilmer Körner at 411 S. Main St., “will function as a community gathering space, providing improved amenities and increased accessibility for visitors to historic Körner’s Folly while also serving as a beautiful introduction to historic downtown Kernersville,” the Körner’s Folly Foundation said.

The town committed $750,000 to the project in 2019, with the foundation raising the balance of funding for the multi-million-dollar project. The state of North Carolina and Forsyth County also provided financial support.

“The vision of the Körner’s Folly Foundation is to be a place of connection between the past and the future, and to help people connect with one another,” said foundation Executive Director Suzanna Ritz Malliett. “We are thrilled to begin construction on this long-awaited project that will help the organization further our strategic goals of widening access and deepening connection to this valuable historical and cultural resource, while also contributing significantly to local economic development.”

The foundation also announced that the visitors center would be named for longtime Körner’s Folly Foundation supporters John and Bobbie Wolfe, who were among those who stepped in to save the historic building in the 1970s.

Project funding through the foundation’s capital campaign came through grants from organizations including the BB&T/Truist Foundation, Marion Stedman Covington Foundation, the Kernersville Foundation, the Lawrence E. & Etta Lea Pope Foundation, the Lib Burns Trust, the Richard & Marie Reynolds Foundation, the Wells Fargo Foundation, the Winston-Salem Foundation, the North Carolina State Historic Preservation Office and the Kernersville Historic Preservation Society.

Private donors and local businesses also contributed.

The new center will provide a central point for tourism information and include rotating exhibition space for historical artifacts, meeting and program areas, public restrooms, a media room, increased office space, storage for artifact collections, a gift shop and paved parking for tour buses and cars.

Construction is expected to take about 10 months.

Winston-Salem-based West and Stem Architects PLLC designed the new center. Wilson-Covington Construction Company will carry out the project.