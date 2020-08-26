Consultants are at work in the Winston-Salem Fire Department in a probe of employee attitudes about race, as the city follows up on complaints from Black firefighters that they have been subjected to racism in the department.
WPR Consulting LLC of Charlotte, a minority-owned company, will be performing what is called a "climate assessment" at the fire department, one that is designed to explore the culture of the fire department for diversity and inclusion.
City officials say the consultants will be paid $20,000 to carry out the work, which will include recommendations for how the city can improve conditions at the fire department.
A group of current and former Winston-Salem firefighters recently made public what they called years of pervasive racism within the department. Black firefighters reported the use of racial slurs, hazing-type abuse, offensive posts on social media and other acts that they said made it more difficult to perform jobs that often involve high personal risk.
The protesting firefighters have formed a group called Omnibus, and they've demanded the dismissal of Fire Chief William "Trey" Mayo and some other fire department officers.
The group also protested the city's decision to bring in outside consultants, saying that the city wanted to cover up the problems in the department. Still, one of the protesting firefighters said recently that he and others would cooperate with the consultants, even though they think the task of the consultants does not got far enough.
Assistant City Manager Damon Dequenne said this week that the consultants were already at work in the department, although a definite timetable had not yet been set for when the consultants will wrap up their work.
City officials say that the report the consultants produce will be public, although names may be redacted.
The two men leading the consultant work are Willie Ratchford, the presidents of WPR, and Anthony W. Wade.
City officials said Ratchford has been active in civil rights for more than 40 years, and in 1998 received the first "Peace Prize" from the Charlotte Area Peace Corps Association for his work on community relations. More recently, in 2015, Ratchford was awarded by Charlotte Mayor Dan Clodfelter for his work in calming community tensions in the wake of the trial of a police officer accused of killing a citizen.
Wade is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran with almost 40 years experience in diversity, human relations and fair employment, city officials said. In 1992, Wade was recognized as the top equal opportunity and human relations program manager by the U.S. Air Force's Air Education and Training Command.
More recently, Wade was recognized in 2015 by the U.S. Army's 71st Ordnance Group for providing professional training to officers assigned to bases in five states.
