Contract awarded for beltway section between Salem Parkway and I-40 in Winston-Salem

The state has awarded a contract for construction of a three-mile segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway between Salem Parkway and Interstate 40 on the southeastern side of the city.
The N.C. Department of Transportation said it had awarded the $261.8 million contract last month for the work to Webber LLC, a company based in The Woodlands, Texas.
Transportation officials said some minor work could begin on the project as soon as February, but that most work will start in the spring.
The beltway segment is planned for a November 2026 opening, though final completion, including landscape planting will not be finished until April 2027.
Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said that the awarding of the contract leaves only one more beltway section on the eastern side of Winston-Salem to go to bid. The contract for that section, running between I-40 and I-74 (former U.S. 311) will be awarded in October this year, Ivey said, and could be finished at the same time as the section linking I-40 to Salem Parkway.
The beltway is already open between Salem Parkway and New Walkertown Road (U.S. 311). Work is proceeding apace on building the seven miles of beltway from New Walkertown Road to U.S. 52 on the northern side of Winston-Salem. That section should be opening to traffic by the end of the year, Ivey said.
“Hopefully we will have a good winter, spring and summer to wrap that up,” Ivey said. “There is a lot of work that still has to be done.”
When the eastern leg of the beltway is finished, it will be designated I-74, part of an interstate highway that now exists only in disconnected segments in North Carolina. One completed segment links I-77 to U.S. 52 at Mount Airy. The section of U.S. 52 between Mount Airy and Winston-Salem is slated for an eventual upgrade to interstate standards.
From Winston-Salem, an existing section of I-74 connects to High Point, then joins with I-73 from Greensboro to connect to Asheboro and the outskirts of Rockingham. Another I-74 segment bypasses Rockingham and Hamlet, and yet another runs between Laurinburg and Lumberton.
Currently, the opened section of the Northern Beltway is designated as N.C. 74. When finished, the beltway will be about 35 miles long. None of the western segments of the beltway are currently under construction.
