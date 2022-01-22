Contract awarded for beltway section between Salem Parkway and I-40 in Winston-Salem

The state has awarded a contract for construction of a three-mile segment of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway between Salem Parkway and Interstate 40 on the southeastern side of the city.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said it had awarded the $261.8 million contract last month for the work to Webber LLC, a company based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Transportation officials said some minor work could begin on the project as soon as February, but that most work will start in the spring.

The beltway segment is planned for a November 2026 opening, though final completion, including landscape planting will not be finished until April 2027.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Pat Ivey, the division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation in Forsyth County, said that the awarding of the contract leaves only one more beltway section on the eastern side of Winston-Salem to go to bid. The contract for that section, running between I-40 and I-74 (former U.S. 311) will be awarded in October this year, Ivey said, and could be finished at the same time as the section linking I-40 to Salem Parkway.