Contractor blamed for 18,000-gallon Kernersville sewage spill

For the second time in less than five months, a contractor is being blamed for a spill of thousands of gallons of raw sewage into a Forsyth County creek.

In the latest incident Jan. 13 — near 455 Cherry Cove Drive, just north of South Cherry Street in Kernersville — 18,275 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed into Kerner’s Mill Creek, Forsyth County/Winston-Salem Utilities said Wednesday.

“Kernersville is in the process of building a greenway that runs within our sewer easement and has had a contractor working out there for some time now,” WSFC Utilities Assistant Field Operations Manager Antonio Martinez said in an email to the Journal Wednesday. “Unfortunately, the frequency of travel across the (sewer line) created an issue, causing the (overflow).”

The contractor failed to notify WSFC Utilities of the incident, Martinez said, adding that he was informed of the leak Tuesday by Ron Boone, environmental program consultant with the Winston-Salem office of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

On Aug. 23 of last year, 80,000 gallons of untreated wastewater streamed into Peters Creek for 31 hours after contractors working for WSFC Utilities mistakenly redirected the flow from the sewer’s main line into an abandoned section of pipe near 415 Northwest Blvd.

The affected section of creek, near 415 Northwest Blvd., runs directly behind two residential neighborhoods and under University Parkway, just northwest of where it changes over from North Cherry Street.

NCDEQ ultimately fined the city of Winston-Salem $2,000 for the Aug. 23 spill, WSFC Utilities’ largest sewage leak in more than two years. The state requires public disclosure of any sewage leak of at least 1,000 gallons.