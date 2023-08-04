The NASCAR sponsorship experience for Cook Out has been so nice in recent years the Thomasville-based restaurant chain decided to do it twice.

Heading into the fourth year of an extended multi-year title sponsor of the iconic Southern 500 in Darlington, S.C., Cook Out has acquired the naming rights for the July 30 race at Richmond Raceway.

Cook Out became — at least for 2023 — the only corporate sponsor of two NASCAR Cup races.

Cook Out executives could not be reached for comment on the NASCAR sponsorship. They typically prefer to let its menu of burgers, barbecue and milkshakes speak to consumers.

"Cook Out's geographic marketing area overlays nicely with NASCAR's highly developed fan base here in the Southeast, suggesting a NASCAR sponsorship is a uniquely appropriate opportunity for the brand," said Roger Beahm, a marketing professor at Wake Forest University. "Given NASCAR has a national footprint, Cook Out is essentially building awareness which can serve it well as it continues to expand geographically beyond its current 10-state marketing area in the future."

The Cook Out Southern 500 — held on its traditional Labor Day weekend slot of Sept. 3 — serves as the first race of the 2023 NASCAR Cup playoffs.

Both speedways touted Cook Out as "one of the fastest growing family-owned restaurant chains in the nation" with 323 locations — and counting — across 10 states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

Lori Collier Waran, president of Richmond Raceway, said the track recognizes Cook Out's appeal with consumers and the crossover with NASCAR fans.

“Nothing encapsulates summer fun quite like Cook Out,” Waran said. “For over 32 years, Cook Out has been synonymous with serving quality food across the South, and we’re excited to bring them on for our summer NASCAR weekend.”

Cook Out's title rights to the Southern 500, which it extended in March 2022, was a natural for Darlington track officials given the race had been sponsored by Bojangles from 2015 to 2019.

Todd McFall, a sports economist at Wake Forest University, said title sponsorships for NASCAR Cup races of the size of Darlington and Richmond tend to cost between $1.5 million and $2 million each.

Cook Out's title sponsorships goes a step beyond legacy BB&T Corp.'s investment in the sport. BB&T's presence primarily involved the top sponsorship on a car run by Richard Childress Racing — driven mostly by Clint Bowyer — during races in the bank's territory. It held a smaller sponsorship role in other races.

However, Cook Out's NASCAR sponsorships "should be seen as a move made by a company that wants to expand its brand beyond the Carolinas and the Southeast," McFall explained. "It enables the Cook Out brand to be on display at somewhat high-profile events with a loyal fan base around the country."

McFall said Cook Out could be following the path of fast-food chains Shake Shack and Five Guys in expanding beyond their core markets into a potential national presence.

"Cook Out likely views those companies' successes as a path forward," McFall said. "One could argue easily that the sponsorship will grease the skids of expansion into new territories like Texas or the Midwest. Additionally, thousands of people travel to the Carolinas every year, so finding ways to make more familiar the Cook Out name to visitors can only help restaurants located in the traditional Cook Out strongholds."

According to a company called SponsorUnited, which examines marketing partnerships, quick-service restaurant chains are significantly reliant on sports deals. McDonald's is considered the overwhelming leader in what SponsorUnited calls total deals — sponsorship and media — followed by Wendy's and Sonic.

Beahm said that Cook Out could benefit from a "halo effect, where the positive image of the event spills over" to the corporate sponsor.

"The fact that Cook Out is continuing to expand its tie-in with NASCAR would suggest it's seeing benefits that extend well beyond race weekends and even well beyond its current marketing area."