Cooking grease blamed for release of untreated wastewater near site of Weaver fire. Creek was contaminated by runoff from plant.

An accumulation of cooking grease from an apartment complex was likely to blame for the discharge of untreated wastewater into Monarcas Creek Monday, officials say.

It was the same section of creek contaminated by runoff from a Winston Weaver Co. storage facility in February at the same time firefighters worked to fully extinguish a potentially explosive blaze that destroyed the company’s nearby fertilizer plant.

About half of the 3,000-gallon spill at 4239 Brownsboro Road Monday reached Monarcas, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department said this week.

“Multifamily residences are a common culprit and our crews spend a lot of time and effort targeting these hotspots as we try to educate customers to neverput FOG (fats, oil and grease from cooking) down the drain or flush anykinds of wipes,” utilities department spokeswoman Gale Ketteler said. “We can be fined thousands of dollars by (the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality) for these spills, not to mention the expense and stinky mess for homeowners and businesses impacted by a sewer backup that may never become a spill.”

NCDEQ’s Division of Water Quality is reviewing the incident, Ketteler added.

Fats, oils and grease (26%) and wipes (23%) combined to cause nearly half of wastewater blockages and overflows in Forsyth County in 2021, according to the utilities department.

In this case, the apartments are about 1,000 feet northwest of an open-air Winston Weaver storage structure at 4020 Brownsboro Road.

Winston-Salem officials in February discovered runoff into Monarcas Creek from materials exposed to rain at the facility, prompting the city to hand deliver a notice of violation – including a cease-and-desist edict – to the company.

Winston Weaver complied with the city’s directives and moved all materials inside the structure or off the grounds, officials said.

More than 4.2 million gallons of water was used over several days to suppress the fire at the Winston Weaver plant 4440 N. Cherry St., sending chemical-laden runoff into Monarcas and Mill creeks, killing fish and prompting the city to issue an alert encouraging residents to avoid those waters.

Local officials say the creeks have yet to return to their pre-fire quality levels.