Cooldown coming to Triad, but not for long

After a nearly weeklong late-spring heatwave that turned the Southeast into a sauna, relief is on the way for the Triad this weekend.

Don’t put those fans away just yet, though. Summer is expected to announce its arrival next week with another sultry stretch.

This week, high temperatures will hit the mid-90s Friday before topping out in the low-80s through the weekend and mid-80s to start the workweek Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

But another furnace blast is forecast to blow into the Triad for the start of summer Tuesday with temperatures climbing to the mid-90s, then flirting with the June 22 record of 100 degrees Wednesday.

Highs then are expected to stay in the low to mid-90s into next weekend.

This week, Friday is forecast to be the sixth straight day with highs in the 90s. A cold front moving into the area from the northeast late Friday will bring drier, cooler air, leading to comfortable overnight lows in the 50s Saturday and Sunday.

Through Thursday, the Triad’s average temperature (which incorporates daytime and nighttime readings) of 75.8 for the month was more than 2 degrees above the historical average in June.

But even with a hot second half to this month, the Triad likely won’t come close its all-time high average June temperature of 80 set in an extraordinarily steamy summer in 1914. From June 22 to June 25 of that year, Triad temperatures were in the hundreds and broke all-time records for five consecutive days.

Those record highs, and 10 others set that same summer, still stand.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

