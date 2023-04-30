LEXINGTON — Whether they were alarmed, pleased or somewhere in the middle, out of dozens of residents who waited patiently for a chance to weigh in on a proposed takeover of the Davidson County Board of Health, none had greater reason for concern than Brandon Hall.

“I’ve lived in my neighbors’ crap for two years,” said Hall when his turn at the lectern came near the end of a 5½ hour meeting Monday of the county commissioners.

Unfortunately for Hall, he meant that literally.

Raw sewage, he said, had been flowing into his yard for months and repeated, increasingly urgent pleas to the health department’s environmental services division had gone unheeded.

“Up until today, ain’t nothing been done …. I can’t say that this way or that way would be what’s best,” he said. “Something needs to be done.”

One such ‘something’ was a politically charged plan — ultimately shot down by one vote — that would have given commissioners final authority over public-health matters rather than, say, an appointed and independent board of health largely comprised by trained professionals.

Political meddling

Politicization of government functions once considered too important for partisanship — public health and schools, to name two — is a relatively new phenomenon traceable to ideological chasms created by instant know-it-alls fueled by minutes of online “research.”

Each of North Carolina’s 100 counties are required by state law to provide public-health services including operating a health department, hiring a health director and appointing a local Board of Health with a physician, an engineer, a veterinarian and an optometrist among its members.

Most counties — 96, noted Davidson County Manager Casey Smith during discussion Monday — have independent boards with authority to make decisions in the event of a pandemic that would kill more than 1 million Americans.

Four, however, regard local health boards as advisory-only with commissioners holding ultimate control over public-health policy following trends elsewhere in the country.

The most egregious recent example, spotlighted by national media outlets, happened in Ottawa County, Michigan, a sleepy community next to the state’s namesake lake.

Not long after being sworn into office, commissioners in Ottawa County voted in January to replace a career professional who’d run the health department for 20 years with a service manager from a local HVAC company who’d criticized mask mandates.

A similar proposal to give Davidson commissioners final say over public health policy prompted dozens to turn out Monday night to try and convince officials to shoot it down.

“I have no background in public health but neither do any of you,” said resident Kyle Bowers. “I’m appalled at the arrogance and condescension.

“I’m absolutely in favor of keeping it (as is) but you’re not going to listen anyway.”

Others, however — developers, expansion-minded small business owners and would-be homebuyers — spoke in favor of the plan due to frustration with a months-long backlog in required environmental inspections conducted through the health department.

“That is exactly the reason (for the proposal),” said Commissioner Todd Yates.

A few others, however, spoke up out of lingering anger over mask mandates in schools that interfered with their freedom to gamble with their children’s health.

“My constitutional rights as a parent no matter COVID, AIDs or any other pandemic they bring out (were violated),” said one mother upset that her children had been suspended from school.

‘Toxic’ county?

Some of the backlog was caused by a shortage in staff, a common refrain in local government these days, and comparatively low pay in a tight labor market.

But after listening to a conga line of residents addressing all sides of a contentious issue, it became apparent that much of the frustration resulted from a breakdown in efficient communication between health officials, members of the public and elected officials.

“Lack of communication is the number one thing,” said Hall, who noted that a work crew came to his house that very morning to take a look.

And in the end, commissioners who for the better part of a month seemed inclined toward a takeover reversed course in a 4-3 vote to leave well enough alone.

Chairman Fred McClure spoke for the majority when he noted that finding qualified members and professionals for the health board — required by statute would be problematic.

“Would any professional — a doctor, a veterinarian, an engineer — agree to be on a board with no real authority at all, whose recommendations can be overruled?” McClure said. “I doubt it.

“We’re going to be looked at as a toxic county as far as the health department and health director situation.”

The likely swing vote was cast by Commissioner Chris Elliott, a pastor, who did something nearly unthinkable for a politician: He changed his mind after listening to what residents had to say.

“Not once did I reach out to Lillian (Koontz, the county health director) and the board of health for your expert opinions, and for that I apologize to all,” Elliott said. “We are supposed to be servants in leadership. I have failed at that greatly.

“Taking over the Davidson County Board of Health isn’t the right thing to do.”

There’s one other takeaway, voiced by a man with the most to complain about, to come from this particular exercise in representative democracy and local governance.

“I need to follow this stuff more,” Hall said near the end of his remarks. “I’ve learned that.”