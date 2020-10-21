Cooper administration encourages 36 counties to enhance COVID-19 restrictions

* Limiting restaurant service.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that the state has reached 250,932 COVID-19 cases, 4,032 virus-related deaths and third-highest hospitalization level (at 1,219) of the pandemic.

“We are doing everything we can to slow the spread of this virus," Cohen said. "This simple fact is we can’t do it on our own. Ignoring the virus doesn’t make it go away — just the opposite.

"The incredible work of our local partners has allowed North Carolina to avoid the first and second waves of rapid spikes in COVID-19 positives that devastated so many other states."

Concerns

The letter was sent to counties that met the following metrics: having had 300 or more new cases in the past 14 days; been identified by the White House Task Force as a county of concern; rate of cases is greater than 50 cases per 10,000 individuals; or the county is one of the three most populous in the state.

The letter outlined "local actions to consider that have less severe penalties for violating COVID-19 executive orders than what is available through the state-level emergency powers."