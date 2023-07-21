Three Triad communities are among recipients of $232 million in funding for improvements in storm-water and drinking-water systems announced Thursday by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The city of Greensboro will get $375,000 for planning related to work at a stormwater retention pond on Fairview Street, near Printworks Mill.

Another $315,000 will go to the town of Elkin in Surry County for development of a plan “to protect Elkin Creek through nature-based techniques to stabilize a stream, minimize erosion and control runoff through stormwater control measures,” the governor’s office said in its announcement.

In Rockingham County, the town of Stoneville will receive $300,000 for a stormwater study.

Overall, the grants will support 60 projects in 40 counties.

"This funding will help us achieve our goal of safer, cleaner drinking water for all North Carolinians," Cooper said. "We have already seen the positive impacts funding like this can have for drinking and wastewater projects across our state and are ready to get to work to help more communities.”

Over the past two years, the State Water Infrastructure Authority has approved funding for 770 drinking water, wastewater and stormwater construction and planning projects, for a total of $1.6 billion.

Nearly 340 applications totaling about $2.7 billion were submitted from 83 of North Carolina’s 100 counties.

Previous Triad recipients include the city of Lexington, which was awarded $28 million in February to construct facilities that remove water from, and dry, sludge at its sewer treatment plant in Davidson County.

“With each funding round, we continue to see that the need for infrastructure funding is far greater than the funding available,” said N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Elizabeth Biser. “DEQ is focused on providing funding to the communities that need it most to address aging infrastructure, PFAS contamination and access to affordable clean water and sewer service.”

PFAS, also known as forever chemicals, can build up in water over long periods of time because they don’t degrade in the environment. The substances are linked to a broad range of health issues including low birthweight and kidney cancer.

