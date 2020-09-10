Gov. Roy Cooper announced Wednesday nearly $40 million will go toward connecting students and communities to high-speed internet through N.C. Student Connect, a new partnership that will address gaps in broadband coverage.
School superintendents estimated in August that about 100,000 students lack a reliable internet connection.
The investment includes $30 million to distribute 100,000 wireless high-speed hotspots for students to connect with their remote classes; $8 million to create sites in convenient locations across the state, including school parking lots, state parks, museums and historic sites. The sites will provide free high-speed internet for students to connect to the internet to download lessons and complete assignments; and $2 million for educator professional development, parent training and student involvement in activities that go into effective remote learning.
NC Student Connect is a partnership across state government including the Department of Information Technology, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Governor Cooper’s Hometown Strong initiative and the NC Business Committee for Education, an educational nonprofit in the Governor’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Should have done this back on Feb 01,2020
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.