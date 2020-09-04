Gov. Roy Cooper committed Friday that he would sign the third COVID-19 relief package bill that cleared the General Assembly on Thursday.
Cooper also said he would sign House Bill 807, which would offer up to $42.4 million in performance-based state incentives to a group identified as a "sports championship employer" and a "national sports nonprofit, event organizer and governing body."
"This budget followed my recommendations on school enrollment funding and invested in important areas, like high speed internet access and disaster relief," Cooper said in a statement.
"But, legislators should have done more to expand Medicaid, support small businesses, pay our educators, assist with rent and utilities relief and further help unemployed North Carolinians.
"Obviously, I don’t agree with every provision, but the funding for pandemic support in this budget is critical and must move forward," Cooper said.
The third round of COVID-19 relief legislation allocates $903.9 million in federal funding.
The House passed House Bill 1105 by a 104-10 margin Thursday and the Senate by a 44-5 vote on Wednesday.
The relief bill was focused on two education-oriented elements: the $335 tax credit for most households with at least one child ages 17 and under; and expanding eligibility for the controversial Opportunity Scholarship program for K-12 students that is a high-profile Republican priority.
Meanwhile, House Democrats lamented the exclusion of expanding the state's Medicaid program and enhancing the state's regular unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying recession.
The bill spends $440.54 million, or nearly half, of the CARES funding toward the $335 "extra credit" check.
The check would be issued Dec. 15 to parents and guardians who file a 2019 state tax return by Oct. 15. Those who don't file taxes can apply for a grant.
The check is projected to go to 1.2 million households affecting a combined 2 million children. The check is considered as taxable federal income.
House Democrats cited that about 25% of those checks will go to two-parent households making up to $400,000 annually and one-parent households making up to $200,000 annually.
The Opportunity Scholarship grant program uses taxpayer funds to assist low- and middle-income students in attending K-12 private schools.
The program "no longer would cap the amount of funds that could be used for students entering kindergarten and first grade, and (would) change the income eligibility threshold to broaden who may participate in the program."
The new eligibility standards would go into effect March 15.
HB807, titled "Championship NC Act," cleared the House by a 102-12 vote and the Senate by a 49-0 vote.
The nonprofit would have to create at least 35 new jobs and have an overall workforce of 50. The average annual salary could be $80,000. The project is projected to produce an $800 million economic benefit over 10 years.
Bill sponsors, including Sen. Tom McInnis, R-Moore, said during Wednesday's Senate Commerce and Insurance Committee that an announcement on the project could be made as soon as next week.
The Pilot of Southern Pines reported Aug. 28 that Pinehurst and Moore County elected officials will discuss in separate hearings Tuesday a $25 million business development project in Pinehurst that is expected to generate 50 jobs.
Both groups will vote on providing performance-based incentives to an unidentified organization that intends to build a new facility within Pinehurst’s village limits.
The Pilot said local officials have been tight-lipped about “Project Woodpecker” since early March. The organization would agree to “periodically host events that will include substantial investment," according to the newspaper.
