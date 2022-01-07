Cooper embraces 'environmental justice' with climate change order

GREENSBORO — A day after the one-year anniversary of an event that laid bare the political divisions of a nation already undergoing a racial reckoning, Gov. Roy Cooper on Friday signed an executive order that acknowledges an extricable link between the threats of climate change and the vulnerability of underserved North Carolina communities least equipped to deal with its impact or embrace the opportunities of a green economy.
Cooper’s order enhances earlier state goals for reducing carbon emissions and adding electric vehicles while aiming to ensure that areas left behind from North Carolina’s growth are protected environmentally and empowered economically.
“For too long, our low- and moderate-income communities, our communities of color, our indigenous communities have been disproportionally impacted by pollution and climate change,” Cooper said before signing the document during a ceremony at N.C. A&T State University. “With this order, we commit to increase the goals of greenhouse gas reduction, and move more quickly to clean transportation and to curb environmental injustices that affect our most vulnerable communities.”
Cooper’s order calls for a 50% reduction in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, and “net-zero” emissions no later than 2050.
The document also sets a goal of adding at least 1.25 million registered zero-emission vehicles in North Carolina by 2030, and having zero-emission vehicles account for 50% of new auto sales in the state in 2030.
Cooper said he is directing the N.C. Department of Transportation to develop a North Carolina Clean Transportation Plan for “decarbonizing the transportation sector through reductions in vehicle miles traveled, an increase in zero-emission cars, trucks, and buses, and other strategies.”
Protecting communities
Under the order, state cabinet-level agencies are required to consider the potential climate-related impacts their decisions may have on individual communities, and to designate agency-level point people to guide those efforts.
James Johnson Jr., chairman of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality Justice and Equity Board, praised the order’s focus on potentially vulnerable areas.
“Far too often, North Carolina’s reputation as one of the nation’s most attractive migration destinations is compromised by a host of environmental justice and other social, economic and health equity issues,” said Johnson, William R. Kenan Distinguished Professor of Strategy and Entrepreneurship and director of the Urban Investment Strategies Center at UNC Chapel Hill.
The 2020 U.S. Census found that 95% of North Carolina’s growth over the previous decade took place in 15 counties “that are mainly urban in character and rich in amenities,” he noted.
The other 85 counties experienced little or no growth, some actually losing population.
“A majority of these mostly rural (areas) have aging populations and a host of environmental justice communities whose residents suffer from a cumulative impact of exposure to air and waterborne releases from multiple polluting industries and unwanted land uses, as well as destructive weather events that adversely affect, repeatedly in some instances, community health and wellbeing as well as life expectancy,” he added.
Cooper’s order directs the N.C. Climate Change Interagency Council, made up of representatives from each cabinet agency and the Governor’s Office, to develop strategies to diversify industries and occupations related to clean energy and climate change. He said his administration will work with the N.C. Business Committee for Education and other stakeholders to expand clean energy youth apprenticeship programs that prepare graduates for careers in the clean energy economy, with an emphasis on educational institutions that serve underrepresented communities.
North Carolina environmental leaders praised the order’s human focus.
“For too long, conversations regarding equity and climate have been siloed, when in reality these issues deeply intersect as historically marginalized communities bear the disproportionate burden of pollution and are on the frontlines of increasingly damaging climate impacts,” said David Kelly, North Carolina director of the Environmental Defense Fund. “(The order) sets the stage to consider these issues in tandem, which is essential to making meaningful progress towards a more equitable, climate-safe future.”
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
336-727-7204