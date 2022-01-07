Cooper embraces 'environmental justice' with climate change order

The 2020 U.S. Census found that 95% of North Carolina’s growth over the previous decade took place in 15 counties “that are mainly urban in character and rich in amenities,” he noted.

The other 85 counties experienced little or no growth, some actually losing population.

“A majority of these mostly rural (areas) have aging populations and a host of environmental justice communities whose residents suffer from a cumulative impact of exposure to air and waterborne releases from multiple polluting industries and unwanted land uses, as well as destructive weather events that adversely affect, repeatedly in some instances, community health and wellbeing as well as life expectancy,” he added.

Cooper’s order directs the N.C. Climate Change Interagency Council, made up of representatives from each cabinet agency and the Governor’s Office, to develop strategies to diversify industries and occupations related to clean energy and climate change. He said his administration will work with the N.C. Business Committee for Education and other stakeholders to expand clean energy youth apprenticeship programs that prepare graduates for careers in the clean energy economy, with an emphasis on educational institutions that serve underrepresented communities.