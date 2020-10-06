Cooper laments role politics continues to play in COVID-19 response

The ripple effects from a potential COVID-19 super-spreader event at the White House have Gov. Roy Cooper and his top health officials concerned about a spillover into North Carolina.
Cooper said during a press conference Tuesday that his administration “remains concerned about how cases numbers are growing across the nation, and how that wrong direction might affect us here in North Carolina.”
Cooper eluded to the recent nomination ceremony for Judge Amy Coney Barrett for the U.S. Supreme Court at the White House as a cautionary tale.
Led foremost by President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, there have been more than a dozen Republican lawmakers, White House officials and Republican Party officials at that event to have said they tested positive for COVID-19.
“Day in and day out, the virus is seeking opportunities to spread,” Cooper said. “The most dangerous time is when people drop their guard and think this isn’t serious. It is unpredictable and deadly serious.
“Stay away from places where people are not taking the virus seriously.
“We saw in Washington over the weekend that the virus is quick to spread and, many times, slow to leave,” Cooper said.
Cooper also expressed his frustration with how the pandemic remains overtly politicized in public settings.
“I am so looking forward to when we can have public health issues away from this election, and taking them out of the context of this election,” Cooper said.
“We all need to come together as a state and as a country to defeat this virus. It’s not over, and we have the potential this fall and winter for things to get worse.
“We want to boost our economy, get our children back into the classroom,” Cooper said. “You don’t do that by pretending the pandemic doesn’t exist and that it’s not going to hurt anybody when in actuality we know it has killed more than 3,600 North Carolinians.”
The state is experiencing an uptick in four key COVID-19 related metrics, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.
North Carolina has 1,504 new cases Monday for a total of 221,258. The death count increased by 33 to 3,670, while those hospitalized moved past 1,000 — to 1,013 — for the first time since Aug. 20.
The positive test rose to 7.4% for tests conducted Sunday. That's the highest the test rate has been since 7.1% on Sept. 7. The positive rate has been as low as 4.6% as recently as Sept. 18 and Sept. 24.
The increases come as the state is little more than four weeks out from the relaxing of some public health guidelines in the Phase 2.5 reopening stage.
Since Phase 2.5 began Sept. 4, the total case count since mid-March has jumped 25.8% from 175,815, while the death toll has increased by 27% from 2,889.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, said Tuesday it is too soon to determine whether any recent easing of restrictions has contributed to the uptick in the key COVID-19 metrics.
“There is no one hot spot statewide,” Cohen said. “As people move around more, there are more opportunities for this virus to spread.
“We’re seeing this in our trends, which has moved in the wrong directions in the past week."
