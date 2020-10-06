Cooper laments role politics continues to play in COVID-19 response

“I am so looking forward to when we can have public health issues away from this election, and taking them out of the context of this election,” Cooper said.

“We all need to come together as a state and as a country to defeat this virus. It’s not over, and we have the potential this fall and winter for things to get worse.

“We want to boost our economy, get our children back into the classroom,” Cooper said. “You don’t do that by pretending the pandemic doesn’t exist and that it’s not going to hurt anybody when in actuality we know it has killed more than 3,600 North Carolinians.”

The state is experiencing an uptick in four key COVID-19 related metrics, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.

The Cooper administration is monitoring five public health data points: number of hospitalizations; number of hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators available; number of positive cases; percentage of positive cases; and number of individuals coming to hospital emergency rooms with COVID-19 symptoms.

North Carolina has 1,504 new cases Monday for a total of 221,258. The death count increased by 33 to 3,670, while those hospitalized moved past 1,000 — to 1,013 — for the first time since Aug. 20.