Cooper order aims to boost zero-emission trucks, buses

Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday issued an executive order directing the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to set targets for future sales of zero-emission trucks and buses in the state.

The new measure follows another order by Cooper in January calling for North Carolina to have at least 1.25 million registered zero-emissions vehicles overall by 2030, and also for at least half of car and truck sales to involve ZEVs by the end of the decade.

“North Carolina is already a national hub for truck and bus manufacturing and supply chain development,” Cooper said in announcing the order Tuesday. “We should not miss the opportunity to lead the market-driven transition already underway to cleaner and increasingly cheaper zero-emission technologies that benefit our economy and our communities.”

The order covers medium and heavy-duty vehicles, which range from delivery trucks to transit and school buses, to tractor-trailers.

Tuesday’s action directs NCDEQ to propose rules by May 15 to establish a North Carolina Advanced Clean Trucks program requiring manufacturers to sell an increasing percentage of ZEV trucks over time.

“NCDEQ shall collaborate with local governments, environmental justice organizations, underserved communities, automobile manufacturers, motor fleet owners, electric utilities, the North Carolina Utilities Commission, public health experts, environmental organizations, and other interested stakeholders in developing the proposed rule and the associated regulatory impact analysis,” Cooper’s order says.

The state’s Environmental Management Commission, a 15-member panel appointed by Cooper and legislative leaders, will consider NCDEQ’s recommendations.

'Meaningful steps'

Milestones for clean-running vehicles that don’t contribute to climate change are critical to meeting state emissions standards approved by the General Assembly and signed into law by Cooper in October 2021, environmental advocates said Tuesday.

“Transportation is the leading contributor of climate-warming emissions in North Carolina, and trucks and buses produce a disproportionate amount of air pollution associated with poor health outcomes,” noted David Kelly, North Carolina state director for the Environmental Defense Fund. “Our governor is taking meaningful steps to improve air quality, particularly in communities overburdened by transportation pollution, while procuring billions (of dollars) in net health and economic benefits for all North Carolinians.”

House Bill 951 established state targets for reducing climate-related emissions by 70%, compared to 2005, levels by 2030, and for North Carolina to reach “carbon-neutral” status by the middle of the century.

Tuesday’s order directs state agencies to develop strategies and pursue investments that will support the “affordable, equitable and reliable growth” of North Carolina’s ZEV market.

Cooper's action also calls for development of a North Carolina ZEV Infrastructure Needs Assessment to identify charging and fueling infrastructure necessary to meet a truck and bus clean-energy transition.

'Environmental justice'

Air pollution from buses and trucks predominately powered by diesel engines worsens asthma and other respiratory illnesses, can trigger heart attacks and strokes and leads to other adverse health impacts.

Studies show those emissions disproportionately impact low-income areas and communities of color that are often located near trucking corridors, ports, fleet garages, warehouses and other distribution hubs.

“Reducing air pollution from trucks and buses is a smart upstream investment to help prevent cancer, respiratory diseases, cardiovascular diseases and other illnesses,” said N.C. Department of Health and Human Service Secretary Kody Kinsley.

The latest order directs state cabinet-level agencies to look for ways to protect already vulnerable communities from potentially harmful emissions and make clean transportation options more affordable to lower-income residents.