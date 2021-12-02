Cooper: Pilot Mountain 'will quickly come back to life'

In the shadow of the signature knob-shaped peak and with the scent of smoke still hanging in the air, Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday thanked firefighters who since Saturday have battled a blaze in Pilot Mountain State Park.

The fire, which investigators determined was sparked by a campfire in an unauthorized area, consumed more than 1,000 acres in the Surry County park. N.C. Forest Service officials said late Thursday that the fire was 80% contained, up from 50% a day earlier.

“The mountain will quickly come back to life and we’re excited about that,” Cooper told reporters in front of the park’s visitors center after a tour of damaged areas. “Nature is resilient.”

Effective forest management, including past prescribed burns, made controlling the fire easier and positioned the park for recovery, he added.

“We look forward to getting back to normal as quickly as possible,” the governor said. “We are deeply grateful that there were no lives lost here. That’s a credit to the people who have been working so hard.”