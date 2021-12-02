Cooper: Pilot Mountain 'will quickly come back to life'

In the shadow of the signature knob-shaped peak and with the scent of smoke still hanging in the air, Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday thanked firefighters who since Saturday have battled a blaze in Pilot Mountain State Park.
The fire, which investigators determined was sparked by a campfire in an unauthorized area, consumed more than 1,000 acres in the Surry County park. N.C. Forest Service officials said late Thursday that the fire was 80% contained, up from 50% a day earlier.
“The mountain will quickly come back to life and we’re excited about that,” Cooper told reporters in front of the park’s visitors center after a tour of damaged areas. “Nature is resilient.”
Effective forest management, including past prescribed burns, made controlling the fire easier and positioned the park for recovery, he added.
“We look forward to getting back to normal as quickly as possible,” the governor said. “We are deeply grateful that there were no lives lost here. That’s a credit to the people who have been working so hard.”
Just a few hundred feet away, scorched earth and singed summer grasses hinted at just how close the flames came to the visitors center, which is barely a year old. The road into the center’s parking lot essentially served as a firebreak when firefighters intentionally burned the adjacent area to eliminate fuel for the flames, Jimmy Holt, the forest service’s Guilford County ranger, said in an interview after Cooper’s remarks.
“We brought the fire down the mountain,” he explained while pointing to a wide path of burned earth running up the slope. “We wanted to burn that area before the fire did. We didn’t want the fire to choose its battle.”
Troxler in town
Earlier Thursday, N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler visited the fire response command center set up in a former funeral home in the town of Pilot Mountain.
“Pilot Mountain is such an iconic site from all over the Piedmont,” Troxler said. “To see the images of Pilot Mountain on fire, it’s really upsetting to a lot of people.”
He also noted that a fire in Stokes County at Sauratown Mountain, which burned Nov. 9-14 and reignited this week, was 100% contained. Fire service personnel will continue to monitor the site. That blaze also was caused by a campfire, investigators concluded.
“We don’t call it done, did and over with until we’re sure it can’t rekindle,” Troxler explained.
He urged North Carolinians to adhere to a statewide ban on outdoor burning issued by the forest service Tuesday.
“We would love to see a good, soaking rain to put all of this to rest,” Troxler added, while also noting that current forecasts don’t call for rain until the middle of next week.
On Pilot Mountain, just 1.9 inches of precipitation has fallen since the forest service’s automated weather station recorded 4.13 inches of rain Sept. 22 and 23, Corey Davis, assistant state climatologist at the N.C. State Climate Office, reported in an assessment of pre-fire conditions at the park.
