Cooper sends letter to elected officials urging tighter enforcement of COVID restrictions

On Nov. 24, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a COVID-19 declaration that authorizes city police and fire officials to enforce Cooper's order requiring people to wear face coverings in all public places.

Unlike Greensboro officials, who are threatening to close down businesses for up to 72 hours if the businesses are found in repeated violation of masking and occupancy rules, Winston-Salem officials are for now saying that penalizing violators will be done "as an option of last resort."

But the mayor's order does authorize police and fire officials to issue citations for violations, which would be considered a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Police are enforcing the masking rules, while fire officials have the responsibility of enforcing occupancy limits. Police are given the power to enforce occupancy limits as well.

On Monday, Joines said that "we will be taking an ordinance to the City Council in January to authorize the city to use non-public safety employees to issue civil fines for noncompliance with the governor’s order."

Forsyth manager Dudley Watts said Monday that "we have ramped up our messaging, but continue to handle violations in the same manner."

Local update