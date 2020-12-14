Cooper sends letter to elected officials urging tighter enforcement of COVID restrictions

The latest COVID-19 surge has prompted Gov. Roy Cooper and members of his administration to "strongly urge" local elected officials to establish and enforce penalties for violating his executive orders on pandemic restrictions.
A one-page letter was sent Friday by Cooper, Health Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen and Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks.
Cooper’s next COVID-19 update will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Cooper's letter follows a state Justice Department advisory released Thursday that "concludes that local governments may unquestionably enforce local ordinances that establish civil penalties for violations of the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders."
According to the advisory, the state's Emergency Management Act "expressly states that it supplements, rather than restricts, the ordinary power of local governments to make ordinances. The express and specific words of the EMA indicate that the common-law preemption doctrine does not apply to local emergency ordinances."
"Local governments concerned about the validity of ordinances that simply mirror the governor’s orders can enact ordinances that are more restrictive than the governor’s orders, and enforce them either civilly or criminally."
The three officials cited foremost the threat that the sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations "is threatening to overwhelm the capacity of our hospitals and healthcare workers."
Statewide, the daily case count reported for Monday was 4,770. The overall statewide total is 441,365 with the pandemic daily high of 7,540 reported Friday.
There are 5,855 COVID-19 related deaths as of 11:30 a.m. Monday, along with 2,553 North Carolinians hospitalized with the coronavirus and an 11.6% positive test rate.
"We have been working closely with local health departments and law-enforcement agencies, and many have become more vigilant in their work to make sure people comply with COVID-19 executive orders to keep their communities safe," according to the letter.
"Too many North Carolinians are getting sick and dying. We need your strong action and leadership."
Local response
The letter follows on Cooper's Executive Order No. 181 that lasts through at least Jan. 8.
The order requires restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses and others to end all on-premises services at 10 p.m. Take-out, delivery, drive-thru and curbside services are permitted during the curfew hours.
The order also stops on-premises alcohol sales at 9 p.m., whether at a bar or restaurant, or by a vendor.
According to Winston-Salem and Forsyth County officials, the request provides additional guidance on efforts they already have been considering.
On Nov. 24, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a COVID-19 declaration that authorizes city police and fire officials to enforce Cooper's order requiring people to wear face coverings in all public places.
Unlike Greensboro officials, who are threatening to close down businesses for up to 72 hours if the businesses are found in repeated violation of masking and occupancy rules, Winston-Salem officials are for now saying that penalizing violators will be done "as an option of last resort."
But the mayor's order does authorize police and fire officials to issue citations for violations, which would be considered a Class 2 misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail and a fine of $1,000.
Police are enforcing the masking rules, while fire officials have the responsibility of enforcing occupancy limits. Police are given the power to enforce occupancy limits as well.
On Monday, Joines said that "we will be taking an ordinance to the City Council in January to authorize the city to use non-public safety employees to issue civil fines for noncompliance with the governor’s order."
Forsyth manager Dudley Watts said Monday that "we have ramped up our messaging, but continue to handle violations in the same manner."
Local update
Forsyth County had five deaths and 217 new cases of COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services said in Monday's report.
Forsyth has had 190 COVID-19 related deaths, including 12 reported over the past four days and 24 deaths so far in December.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so individuals may have been infected or died days before their case is counted.
The overall case count for Forsyth is 16,785, including 3,264 so far in December. The daily high is 346 cases on Dec. 9.
Forsyth is listed by DHHS as in the red category for critical community spread, the highest level on the state's alert system.
The Triad region had another record high for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at 755, down four from Sunday's pandemic high of 759. The region has had more COVID-19 hospitalizations than any other region in the state for the past eight weeks.
The percentage of Forsyth COVID-19 tests returning positive results was at 12.5% out of about 1,450 tests on Saturday. The daily record was 12.7% reported for Thursday.
Will it work?
Having the Justice Department's advisory accompanying the latest request may prompt a strong response, according to John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University who is a national expert on state politics.
"This letter may well generate a greater response, though the local response is likely to vary significantly across the state," Dinan said.
"Some local governments adopting aggressive enforcement measures, in line with what the governor is urging and perhaps encouraged by the legal opinion accompanying the letter.
"Other local governments may not take any independent action," Dinan said.
On the other hand, the letter may come off as "heavy-handed or counterproductive" to some local elected officials, said Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“Local governments that support the Cooper administration’s restrictions already have taken the types of actions he’s seeking," Kokai said.
Local leaders not supporting Cooper's previous efforts "are unlikely to change their minds now," Kokai said.
336-727-7376
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.