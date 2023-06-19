Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday signed a bill into law that sets stiff penalties for anyone convicted in attacks on energy facilities like those in December that left 45,000 Duke Energy customers in Moore County without power during a cold snap that sent temperatures below freezing.

"We must protect critical infrastructure that keeps electric power and clean water available in our communities, and this bill sends a message to criminals that these irresponsible acts will not be tolerated," Cooper said in a statement after adding his signature to the legislation, which passed unanimously in the N.C. House and Senate.

Under the Protect Critical Infrastructure Act, anyone damaging utility facilities, transmission lines or equipment would face up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In Moore County, damage from gunfire knocked out two Duke substations. The FBI and Moore County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants in the days after the attacks, but no arrests have been made.

The sheriff’s office, FBI, state government and Duke Energy have put up a combined $100,000 in reward money for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

In a similar incident Jan. 17, a transformer at an EnergyUnited substation in Thomasville was damaged by gunfire but no customers lost power, the electric cooperative said.

Sen. Tom McInnis, a Republican whose district includes Moore County, was the chief sponsor of the original Senate version of the bill, which declares it a Class 3 felony to “knowingly and willfully destroy, injure or otherwise damage, or attempt to destroy, injure or otherwise damage, an energy facility or obstruct, impede or impair the services or transmissions of an energy facility.”

Other North Carolina Class 3 felonies include second-degree forcible rape and forcible sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and embezzlement of more than $100,000. Sentences can range from 14 to 90 months.