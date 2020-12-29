Coronavirus and protests highlighted 2020 in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

The grant will go to replace the aging Cleveland Avenue Homes public housing project, with money set aside for education, workforce development, small business assistance and other programs.

WSSU officials said that the announced $30 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is the largest in the school's history. They said the donation is unrestricted and that the school can use it for any purpose, although none has so far been announced.

Scott, a novelist and the former spouse of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, announced $4.15 billion in donations in mid December. NCA&T received $45 million from Scott.

Manning fired

Forty-five days after becoming the first team eliminated from the ACC basketball tournament, Wake Forest University on April 25 announced the firing of coach Danny Manning, who compiled a 78-111 record over six seasons at Wake Forest.

Beyond the won-lost record, the school was concerned that so many players were transferring away before their eligibility was up. And attendance at games was also down.

Manning's replacement, named less than a week later, was Steve Forbes, who compiled a record of 130-43 at East Tennessee State University.

