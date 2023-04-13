Forsyth County reached a yearlong low in new weekly COVID-19 cases, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday.

There were 138 new cases for the week that ended April 8 — and no new deaths — down from a revised 183 in the previous report.

Meanwhile, the Forsyth death toll from the highly contagious respiratory disease remained at 992 since the pandemic surfaced locally in mid-March 2020.

DHHS cautions that its weekly totals are subject to revision, including factoring in cases and deaths that occurred weeks or months ago, but were only recently confirmed as related to COVID-19.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift and Novant Health infectious diseases expert Dr. David Priest have stressed that the DHHS weekly case totals cover only laboratory-confirmed cases and don’t include most people who determine they are positive with an at-home test.

Swift said recently that while his department continues to focus on weekly new cases, "there's no real big concerns now as we look at other potential variants. A lot of time when you see these new subvariants, one will overtake the other, so the cases really don't go up all that much."

Forsyth, along with the entire state, remains listed in the "low" category for COVID-19 community spread in the latest update from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Forsyth’s three key metrics yielded mixed results last week. For instance, the latest number of new cases per 100,000 people is 47 in Forsyth, compared with 41 and 52 in the previous two reports.

The rate of new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 people was at 5.9, compared with 6.2 and 8.8 in the previous two reports.

Also, 1.8% of inpatient beds are being used by COVID-19 patients, compared with 1.8% and 2.6% in the previous two weeks.

DHHS reported that hospitals in a 17-county region of the Piedmont Triad averaged 90 coronavirus patients, unchanged from the previous report.