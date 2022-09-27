A promo on the Journal's Page A1 on Tuesday incorrectly stated Wake Forest University's opponent for Saturday's football game. Wake Forest is scheduled to play Florida State. Read more.
Correction: Wake scheduled to play Florida State this weekend
