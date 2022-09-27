 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Correction: Wake scheduled to play Florida State this weekend

  • 0

A promo on the Journal's Page A1 on Tuesday incorrectly stated Wake Forest University's opponent for Saturday's football game. Wake Forest is scheduled to play Florida State. Read more.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Liz Cheney says she may leave the GOP if Trump is the nominee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert