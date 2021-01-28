 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments

Correction

{{featured_button_text}}

The relationship between Angelo Crowell and Germane Crowell and Amari Crowell was incorrect in a story on Page A1 on Thursday. Angelo Crowell and Germane Crowell are cousins of Amari Crowell. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News