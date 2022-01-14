Correction

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In Friday’s A5 story about the local virtual events to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the Journal incorrectly reported that William H. Turner, the keynote speaker for Sunday’s ecumenical and interfaith worship program, is a former president of the R.J. Reynolds Foundation. Vivian Turner, his wife, is a former president of the Reynolds Foundation.

