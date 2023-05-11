Katie Vasquez nominated Lauren Gibbs for recognition in Sunday’s “Nurses: the Heart of Health Care” special section. The nominator name was incorrect in that section.
Correction
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Madison Lynn Grotschel and her boyfriend, Jayce Haverkos, were on their way Monday to Tobaccoville where they planned to go fishing in the cre…
Forsyth County commissioners shut down proposal to give $200,000 to Forsyth Medical Center Foundation. Question charity care amounts, salaries
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners nixed a $200,000 grant to a Novant foundation for opioid abuse treatment because of complaints over …
The family of an elderly High Point man killed in a golf cart accident at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist on April 14 is pursuing claims aga…
Owner of stolen car devastated by teen deaths; still no IDs on teens, car thief killed in head-on beltway crash on Monday
Two teenagers died Monday when a stolen Mercury Grand Marquis traveling the wrong way struck their car. The owner of the stolen car, saddened …
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools board passes resolution supporting secure firearm storage. Local students pushed for the resolution
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday that will lead to the school district c…