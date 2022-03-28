 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council approves $30 million for affordable housing in Winston-Salem

Supporting Mayor Allen Joines in his bid to provide 750 units of affordable housing annually over the next 10 years, the Winston-Salem City Council on Monday approved spending $30 million to create affordable housing in the city.

The council did not approve any specific plan for spending the money, but that will come later.

For now, the city is pooling its affordable housing money from a combination of sources: $10 million from the N.C. General Assembly, plus $20 million from the city's general fund.

Money in the general fund was freed up after the city learned it could use a large chunk of federal stimulus money to pay police salaries.

The city is receiving $51.7 million in federal stimulus money through the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, as it is known. City administrators will use $31.3 million of that amount for the police salaries.

Using general fund dollars for affordable housing, instead of directly using ARPA money, gives the city more flexibility in how and when the money is spent.

The $10 million coming from the state of North Carolina for affordable housing was approved by the General Assembly last November with the passage of the state budget.

Restored funds

Meanwhile, housing is not the only fund that is getting help from the general fund thanks to the infusion of ARPA money.

The city plans to transfer $5.6 million from the general fund to several other funds that took a hit because of COVID-19: The biggest of those is the fairground fund, which would get a $2.6 million infusion, followed by the downtown ballpark fund, which would get $1.8 million. Around $500,000 would go to the occupancy tax fund (ordinarily financed from hotel tax receipts), and close to $700,000 to the city's parking fund.

About $9 million was previously committed from ARPA funds for various needs: a recovery grants program, premium pay for city employees, vaccination incentives and others, including the $1 million fund to reimburse people affected by the Weaver fertilizer plant fire.

Adding it all up, the city still has some $17 million in ARPA funds to distribute.

One question that was not decided Monday night was whether any of the affordable housing money, or any other money, for that matter, will go to the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem to help fill a gap of about $8.4 million needed to proceed to the second phase of a big neighborhood redevelopment project centered on Cleveland Avenue Homes.

Council members didn't bring up the HAWS shortfall on Monday, but are expected to tackle the issue in earnest in April. City Manager Lee Garrity said ARPA money is one possible source for the money, but didn't speculate on what council will ultimately do.

The city approved the sale of 72 acres on Union Cross Road to Front Street Capital for $8 million on Monday, but city officials said about half of the proceeds have to stay in the city's economic development fund.

Council Member D.D. Adams had previously suggested using the money for affordable housing, although some other council members argued the money could be used for other economic development projects.

The Union Cross Road property sale is being done through the upset bid process, giving others a chance to bid on the property if they're willing to top Front Street Capital's offer.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

