Council members divided on whether to hold Carolina Classic Fair. City must make decision soon

Council Member Jeff MacIntosh said he thinks the safety plans that have been drawn up will be "hard to carry out," and that the fair, as a regional draw, would bring in many people from counties with higher rates of COVID-19.

"On a Friday or Saturday, the bodies are going to be pretty packed around the midway," MacIntosh said. "My other concern is the carnies. That is a tough crowd to regulate. I have some pretty serious concerns going forward."

Council Member Annette Scippio called it "not a great assumption" that people are going to wear masks when so many refuse to do so. But she concluded by saying the fair should take place.

"It will minimize our stress over being cooped up, and people can have a good time again," she said. "I think people who really understand what is going on with the virus will wear their masks or not come."

Adams took a firm stand against holding the fair, citing both health concerns and the effort of policing the fair.

"I believe that right now the fair is not a good idea," she said, adding that cases are up among young people and that holding the fair would send mixed messages about taking the virus and the need for vaccination seriously.