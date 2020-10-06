Council votes on apology for Greensboro Massacre

GREENSBORO — It wasn't the first time elected officials apologized for the Greensboro Massacre, but the Greensboro City Council said Tuesday night they hope their resolution can be the last word and bring closure to a generation traumatized by the tragedy.
In a 7-2 vote, City Council approved a resolution of apology nearly 41 years after five demonstrators were shot and killed by members of the Ku Klux Klan and American Nazi Party at a low-income housing community during a "Death to the Klan" rally organized by the Communist Workers Party.
Councilwoman Michelle Kennedy said she was a five-year-old living in a town 45 minutes away from Greensboro when she witnessed news coverage of the violence on Nov. 3, 1979 — a Saturday.
"This apology is 41 years too late," she said. "On behalf of the five-year-old kid I was then ... I am sorry for what the city of Greensboro failed to do on that day and for the things that we did. There is nothing in my professional life or in my adult life that means more to me than saying what we are saying tonight and the only thing I regret is that it didn't happen 41 years ago."
The resolution, which also creates a scholarship for five high school students in memory of the five who died, means that the city admits the police department neglected to act on knowledge it had that the Nazis and Klan were planning violence.
"Greensboro's police department in 1979, along with other city personnel, failed to warn the marchers of their extensive foreknowledge of the racist, violent attack planned against the marchers by members of the Ku Klux Klan and the American Nazi Party with the assistance of a paid GPD informant," the city's resolution states.
The shootings would leave an emotional scar that for many, particularly African Americans, has never healed.
And while seven council members said they would support the measure, Councilwomen Nancy Hoffmann and Marikay Abuzuaiter said they could not support the resolution because, in their minds, it suggests that the police somehow colluded in bringing about the shootings.
"The words of this resolution continue to place the police department and our city under a cloud of negativity," Hoffmann said. "While it may be preferable to find yourself in the majority on substantive policy matters, there are times that circumstances do not permit that."
Hoffmann said she spent a great deal of time reading reports that were written in the months after the shootings and they didn't find evidence that the police knew that violent acts would be committed that day.
Abuzuaiter said, in fact, that the Communist Workers Party demanded earlier that week that "the police and the mayor stay out of the way" of their event.
But Mayor Nancy Vaughan, who became visibly choked up during part of the discussion, said the resolution needs to be viewed in a historical perspective.
"I don't believe that there was any conspiracy or collusion between the Greensboro Police Department and other parties," Vaughan said. But, she added, the police purposely took a "low-profile approach" to the event.
"To take a low-profile approach to what happened in November, I certainly believe, was the wrong approach," she continued. "Low profile turned into no profile."
Vaughan gave much of the credit for researching the resolution to Councilwoman Tammi Thurm, who, in the tragedy's aftermath, worked for an attorney who defended one of the Klan members on trial.
Thurm said that every group involved had some role in the violence that occurred.
"We've come to the point in our climate where we have to take a look at our history," she said. "It's my hope this apology will offer some closure."
The resolution, in the works since December 2019, began when the Greensboro Pulpit Forum — a coalition of faith and civil rights leaders — contacted every City Council member to request the apology in the weeks following the 40th anniversary of the massacre.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.