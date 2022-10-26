 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Country superstar comes through for Triad natives as they advance to ‘The Voice’ knockout rounds

The Voice - Season 22 The Dryes

Bryce Leatherwood (left) and The Dryes (Triad natives Katelyn and Derek Drye) go head-to-head during Battle Rounds on “The Voice.”

 NBC

The Dryes, who have Triad ties, are moving on in “The Voice” competition after a save by Blake Shelton.

In Tuesday’s Battle Rounds, the country music duo, made up of local natives Katelyn and Derek Drye, went head-to-head with teammate Bryce Leatherwood, singing a duet of “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks & Dunn.

Although Leatherwood came out as the winner of the battle, Shelton used his save to keep The Dryes on his team.

At the start of the battle, there appeared to be some technical difficulties.

When coach Camila Cabello asked what happened, the contestants said there was an issue with not being able to hear at first.

Shelton said that the tempo “was completely out of the pocket in the beginning of the song, but they finally caught up.”

Leatherwood and The Dryes were both praised for their performance by all four judges.

“I didn’t know what was going on in the beginning either, but I did notice that as the performance was going on, it just kept getting better and better, and by the end, you guys were all glued together,” coach Gwen Stefani said.

Katelyn Drye, a native of Winston-Salem, and Derek Drye, a native of Thomasville, live in Nashville.

The couple met over social media in 2008 and married in 2011.

Their recent singles are “Dolly Would,” “House on Fire” and “Whites Creek.” One of their most popular songs is “War” and has a lot to do with the heartache Derek Drye experienced as the result of his mother’s suicide.

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

Want to watch?

What: "The Voice"

When: 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays

Where: NBC

