County approves $8 million in aid from federal COVID-19 stimulus funds

Local institutions and nonprofits were the winners Thursday as the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners made the first round of community appropriations from a $74 million pot of federal COVID-19 stimulus money.

The board approved $7.9 million in spending, dividing it among 21 recipients.

With future rounds of spending yet to come, County Manager Dudley Watts told the board that the process of deciding how to spend the money has been hard.

"It has been the hardest thing I have ever done professionally," Watts said. "I am used to managing scarce dollars, where you've got to figure out how to make two dimes out of one. And then you have these dollars, and ... you hope you do that responsibly, and do that in a way that is transformational to the community."

The amounts granted ranged from $15,000 to the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership to $1.5 million to the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority.

While those two appropriations are meant to help cure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local tourism, most of the grants will provide help to various human service needs.