County approves $8 million in aid from federal COVID-19 stimulus funds

Local institutions and nonprofits were the winners Thursday as the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners made the first round of community appropriations from a $74 million pot of federal COVID-19 stimulus money.
The board approved $7.9 million in spending, dividing it among 21 recipients.
With future rounds of spending yet to come, County Manager Dudley Watts told the board that the process of deciding how to spend the money has been hard.
"It has been the hardest thing I have ever done professionally," Watts said. "I am used to managing scarce dollars, where you've got to figure out how to make two dimes out of one. And then you have these dollars, and ... you hope you do that responsibly, and do that in a way that is transformational to the community."
The amounts granted ranged from $15,000 to the Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership to $1.5 million to the Forsyth County Tourism Development Authority.
While those two appropriations are meant to help cure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on local tourism, most of the grants will provide help to various human service needs.
Last year, when the board learned it would get slightly more than $74 million in federal COVID-19 relief, the decision was made to focus spending 80% of the money on the county's "most marginalized populations," with a goal of rebuilding "a stronger, more equitable economy as the county recovers."
Previously, the county had committed to spending some $18 million from the relief money for government services, but Thursday's grants were the first made to community groups invited to apply for the money under an open application process.
The grants made Thursday include $800,000 to the Crosby Scholars program, which hopes to expand efforts among Black and Hispanic students, and $840,000 to the Children's Law Center of Central North Carolina, to expand advocacy for children in domestic violence and custody cases.
An appropriation of $836,000 to Financial Pathways of the Piedmont will provide mortgage assistance and counseling, while Family Services Inc. will get almost $630,000 for behavioral health care.
Smaller amounts were granted to organizations such as Whole Man Ministries ($35,000 for veterans' housing), Trellis Supportive Care ($32,000 for nutrition and hospice patient assistance), and others.
Commissioner Don Martin, the vice chairman of the board, speaking to grant recipients at the close of the meeting, said that county officials "place great hope in you ... and responsibility, and we look forward to seeing the fruits of your labor with these funds from the federal government."
Commissioner Fleming El-Amin said that after hearing from other county officials during a conference in Washington, he sees Forsyth as being in the forefront of local governments deciding on how to spend the relief.
"Forsyth County needs to be commended for our process, and the openness we have to the public on receiving these funds. I want to commend the staff for doing that, and making it available to the public."
From the start, Forsyth County threw open the process to applications from any group or institution in the county that sought funding under a number of allowable categories.
Those categories included public health, economic impacts and investments in infrastructure, along with money the county can spend on its own operations to make up revenue lost because of the coronavirus pandemic, and to give employees premium pay.
No decision was made Thursday on two appropriations which were nonetheless approved for future consideration. Those were a request for $2.4 million to make improvements at the county's own behavioral health campus on Highland Avenue, and $1 million that would be spent to convert the former Winston Lake Family YMCA to a center for food distribution, literacy and job skill training.
