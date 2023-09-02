By a unanimous vote, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners has approved incentives of up to $324,124 for ProKidney Corp. to expand its company headquarters at 3929 Westpoint Boulevard in Winston-Salem.

The company is developing treatments for chronic kidney disease with procedures that use a patient’s own cells. On its website, ProKidney says it is still conducting clinical trials and other procedures to develop its treatment methods.

The company will be seeking $310,141 in economic development incentives in September from the city of Winston-Salem.

“Hopefully, kidney dialysis will be a thing of the past,” Don Martin, the chairman of the board of commissioners, said after the vote on Thursday.

To qualify for the county incentives, ProKidney will have to make a capital investment of at least $21 million in building, laboratory and office equipment investment here over five years, and create at least 50 full-time jobs or the equivalent paying an average wage of at least $72,000 per year, plus benefits.

Mark Owens, the president of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., an organization that recruits business and serves as the local chamber of commerce, said during the county’s public hearing on the incentives that ProKidney plans to use an existing building for its headquarters expansion.

ProKidney is planning to spend $458 million on a manufacturing plant in Greensboro where it has pledged to create up to 330 jobs by the end of 2028. The company paid $25.5 million for a site with 22 acres and a 210,000-square foot building at the 73 Business Center off Greenbourne Drive near Interstate 73.

The Greensboro and Guilford County governing boards approved incentives totaling $28 million.

In other action:

*Commissioners approved the hiring of 11 new positions in the Forsyth County Department of Social Services to handle the expected expansion of Medicaid coverage, although the county can’t say when those workers will be needed because the North Carolina General Assembly has yet to approve the expansion.

The county had earlier set aside $200,000 as a sort of down payment for the new positions, in anticipation of needing them this year. More recently, the county received $756,000 from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to pay 75% of the projected cost.

Combining the two revenue sources, commissioners approved $956,000 to the hiring, with a projected start date of Dec. 1.

Some 112,000 county residents now receive Medicaid services, but that total is projected to grow by 45,000 people with the expansion.

*Commissioners awarded a $200,000 contract to Suddath Relocation Systems of Charlotte LLC to provide moving services for the new courthouse project. The county invited multiple companies to submit proposals but in the end only two companies made it to the finish line. The proposal from Suddath had the lowest cost. County officials said companies had to show experience moving files and meet other requirements.

The county board also approved a $94,000 deal with Duke Energy to give a higher level of service to the new courthouse for a 34-year period, in order to improve the building’s ability to withstand power disruptions.

The county plans to start moving into the new courthouse in early October and finish the work by Oct. 23.