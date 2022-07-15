County approves raises for county manager, attorney

County Manager Dudley Watts got a vote of confidence from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Thursday, which approved a 10% raise for the manager.

The raise lifts Watts' annual salary from $250,016 to $275,017.60. Watts took his job as county manager in 2006, when he was hired to take the place of Graham Pervier, who retired that year after 19 years on the job.

County officials noted that Watts is a contract employee who did not get the 5% raise that all county employees received in January.

"He is an excellent problem-solver and he is creative," Commissioner Don Martin said of Watts. "Those two things together are very important. He works hard to keep all the commissioners informed. He surrounds himself with good leadership. He supports and trusts them but does not try to micromanage their work."

Martin said Watts has a "general orientation toward service" that includes serving the public and taking care of employees.

Watts said he was grateful for a good review.

"It is a tremendous honor to serve this community," he said. "I am deeply appreciative and thankful for the board's vote of confidence."

The board of commissioners also gave a 5% increase to County Attorney Gordon Watkins, from $199,513.60 annually to $209,489.28.

Martin noted Watkins' work on an opioid lawsuit settlement that returned money to counties, but said the attorney also efficiently handles the "tedious upgrades and changes" to county ordinances.